2024 Week 30: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Week #30 July 27th 2024.PWL
1.Makoma by King Paluta133
2.Defe Defe by Team Eternity ft. Naana Asiedu1121
3.Aseda by King Paluta1192
4.Zormizor (Asabone) by DopeNation364
5.Killa Ji Mi by Shatta Wale555
6.Favourite Story by King Promise, Sarkodie & OliveTheBoy386
7.Asylum by OliveTheBoy387
8.Paris by King Promise1198
9.Give Me Oil by Joe Mettle ft. Sandra Boakye-Duah4169
10.Kilos Milos by Black Sherif10210
P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
#top10GH Compiled every week by Ghana Music.

