Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
2024 Week 30: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
|Week #30 July 27th 2024.
|P
|W
|L
|1.
|Makoma by King Paluta
|1
|3
|3
|2.
|Defe Defe by Team Eternity ft. Naana Asiedu
|1
|12
|1
|3.
|Aseda by King Paluta
|1
|19
|2
|4.
|Zormizor (Asabone) by DopeNation
|3
|6
|4
|5.
|Killa Ji Mi by Shatta Wale
|5
|5
|5
|6.
|Favourite Story by King Promise, Sarkodie & OliveTheBoy
|3
|8
|6
|7.
|Asylum by OliveTheBoy
|3
|8
|7
|8.
|Paris by King Promise
|1
|19
|8
|9.
|Give Me Oil by Joe Mettle ft. Sandra Boakye-Duah
|4
|16
|9
|10.
|Kilos Milos by Black Sherif
|10
|2
|10
|P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
|#top10GH Compiled every week by Ghana Music.
THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic