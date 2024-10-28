Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
2024 Week 43: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
|Week #43 October 26th 2024.
|P
|W
|L
|1.
|Very Soon by Fameye
|1
|4
|1
|2.
|Lomo Lomo by KiDi & Black Sherif
|1
|13
|2
|3.
|Jejereje by Stonebwoy & Ginton
|1
|5
|3
|4.
|Makoma by King Paluta
|1
|15
|4
|5.
|Zormizor (Asabone) by DopeNation
|3
|19
|5
|6.
|Jesus Christ 2 by AraTheJay ft. Black Sherif
|5
|8
|6
|7.
|Defe Defe by Team Eternity ft. Naana Asiedu
|1
|25
|7
|8.
|Holy Ghost by Kweku Smoke
|8
|2
|10
|9.
|Yesu by Beeztrap KOTM
|4
|10
|9
|10.
|NLF Remix by Camidoh ft. All Stars
|10
|1
|–
|P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
|#top10GH Compiled every week by Ghana Music.
