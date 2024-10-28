fbpx
2024 Week 43: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

NLF (Breakfast) [Remix] by Camidoh feat. King Paluta, Lyrical Joe, Medikal, Beeztrap KOTM & Kelvyn Boy
NLF (Breakfast) [Remix] by Camidoh feat. King Paluta, Lyrical Joe, Medikal, Beeztrap KOTM & Kelvyn Boy
Week #43 October 26th 2024.PWL
1.Very Soon by Fameye141
2.Lomo Lomo by KiDi & Black Sherif1132
3.Jejereje by Stonebwoy & Ginton153
4.Makoma by King Paluta1154
5.Zormizor (Asabone) by DopeNation3195
6.Jesus Christ 2 by AraTheJay ft. Black Sherif586
7.Defe Defe by Team Eternity ft. Naana Asiedu1257
8.Holy Ghost by Kweku Smoke8210
9.Yesu by Beeztrap KOTM4109
10.NLF Remix by Camidoh ft. All Stars101
P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
#top10GH Compiled every week by Ghana Music.

2024 Week 43: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

