fbpx
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

2024 Week 44: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 5 hours ago
1 minute read
Jejereje by Stonebwoy & Ginton
Jejereje by Stonebwoy & Ginton
Week #44 November 2nd 2024.PWL
1.Very Soon by Fameye151
2.Jejereje by Stonebwoy & Ginton163
3.Lomo Lomo by KiDi & Black Sherif1142
4.Makoma by King Paluta1164
5.Zormizor (Asabone) by DopeNation3205
6.NLF Remix by Camidoh ft. All Stars6210
7.Defe Defe by Team Eternity ft. Naana Asiedu1267
8.Holy Ghost by Kweku Smoke838
9.Jesus Christ 2 by AraTheJay ft. Black Sherif596
10.Yesu by Beeztrap KOTM4119
P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
#top10GH Compiled every week by Ghana Music.

2024 Week 44: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic

Related Articles
Tags
Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 5 hours ago
1 minute read
Photo of Ghana Music

Ghana Music

Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.

Related Articles

2021 Week 46: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

2021 Week 47: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

29th November 2021
2022 Week 46: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

2022 Week 46: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

21st November 2022
Incoming by Shatta Wale & Tekno

2023 Week 43: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

30th October 2023
Week #33: Week ending Saturday, August 19th, 2017. Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown.

Week #33: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

19th August 2017

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

Necessary

Advertising

Analytics

Other

2024 Week 44: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown