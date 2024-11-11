fbpx
2024 Week 45: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Watch Me by Empress Gifty
Week #45 November 9th 2024.PWL
1.Very Soon by Fameye161
2.Jejereje by Stonebwoy & Ginton172
3.Lomo Lomo by KiDi & Black Sherif1153
4.Makoma by King Paluta1174
5.Zormizor (Asabone) by DopeNation3215
6.NLF Remix by Camidoh ft. All Stars636
7.Defe Defe by Team Eternity ft. Naana Asiedu1277
8.Psalm 23 by Stonebwoy81
9.Holy Ghost by Kweku Smoke848
10.Watch Me by Empress Gifty101
P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
#top10GH Compiled every week by Ghana Music.

