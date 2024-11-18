Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
2024 Week 46: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
|Week #46 November 16th 2024.
|P
|W
|L
|1.
|Very Soon by Fameye
|1
|7
|1
|2.
|Jejereje by Stonebwoy & Ginton
|1
|8
|2
|3.
|Lomo Lomo by KiDi & Black Sherif
|1
|16
|3
|4.
|Makoma by King Paluta
|1
|18
|4
|5.
|Zormizor (Asabone) by DopeNation
|3
|22
|5
|6.
|NLF Remix by Camidoh ft. All Stars
|6
|4
|6
|7.
|For The Popping by King Paluta
|7
|1
|–
|8.
|Psalm 23 by Stonebwoy
|8
|2
|8
|9.
|Watch Me by Empress Gifty
|9
|2
|10
|10.
|Holy Ghost by Kweku Smoke
|8
|5
|9
|P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
|#top10GH Compiled every week by Ghana Music.
