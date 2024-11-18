fbpx
2024 Week 46: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

For the Popping by King Paluta
Week #46 November 16th 2024.PWL
1.Very Soon by Fameye171
2.Jejereje by Stonebwoy & Ginton182
3.Lomo Lomo by KiDi & Black Sherif1163
4.Makoma by King Paluta1184
5.Zormizor (Asabone) by DopeNation3225
6.NLF Remix by Camidoh ft. All Stars646
7.For The Popping by King Paluta71
8.Psalm 23 by Stonebwoy828
9.Watch Me by Empress Gifty9210
10.Holy Ghost by Kweku Smoke859
P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
#top10GH Compiled every week by Ghana Music.

2024 Week 45: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

