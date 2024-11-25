fbpx
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

2024 Week 47: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Up & Runnin6 by Stonebwoy
Week #47 November 23rd 2024.PWL
1.Jejereje by Stonebwoy & Ginton192
2.Very Soon by Fameye181
3.Lomo Lomo by KiDi & Black Sherif1173
4.Makoma by King Paluta1194
5.For The Popping by King Paluta527
6.Psalm 23 by Stonebwoy638
7.NLF Remix by Camidoh ft. All Stars656
8.Zormizor (Asabone) by DopeNation3235
9.Watch Me by Empress Gifty939
10.Holy Ghost by Kweku Smoke8610
P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
#top10GH Compiled every week by Ghana Music.

2024 Week 46: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

