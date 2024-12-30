2024 Week 52: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

|Week #52 December 28th 2024.
|P
|W
|L
|1.
|Jejereje by Stonebwoy & Ginton
|1
|14
|1
|2.
|Very Soon by Fameye
|1
|13
|2
|3.
|For The Popping by King Paluta
|3
|7
|3
|4.
|Lomo Lomo by KiDi & Black Sherif
|3
|22
|4
|5.
|Watch Me by Empress Gifty
|5
|8
|5
|6.
|No Sir by Sarkodie
|6
|2
|9
|7.
|Psalm 23 by Stonebwoy
|5
|8
|6
|8.
|Zormizor (Asabone) by DopeNation
|3
|28
|8
|9.
|Atɛɛne by Piesie Esther
|7
|4
|7
|10.
|Holy Ghost by Kweku Smoke
|8
|10
|10
|P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
|#top10GH Compiled every week by Ghana Music.