Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

2024 Week 52: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown: Find out the hottest songs in Ghana for week #52 December 28th 2024

Week #52 December 28th 2024.PWL
1.Jejereje by Stonebwoy & Ginton1141
2.Very Soon by Fameye1132
3.For The Popping by King Paluta373
4.Lomo Lomo by KiDi & Black Sherif3224
5.Watch Me by Empress Gifty585
6.No Sir by Sarkodie629
7.Psalm 23 by Stonebwoy586
8.Zormizor (Asabone) by DopeNation3288
9.Atɛɛne by Piesie Esther747
10.Holy Ghost by Kweku Smoke81010
P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
#top10GH Compiled every week by Ghana Music.
