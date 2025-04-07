Ad imageAd image
2025 Week 14: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Find out the hottest songs in Ghana for Week #14 Ending April 5th 2024.

Cover Artwork: Olivia – Lasmid
Week #14 Ending April 5th 2025PWL
1.Excellent by Kojo Blak & Kelvyn Boy1121
2.So It Goes by Black Sherif & Fireboy DML292
3.Lord I’m Amazed by Black Sherif3103
4.For The Popping by King Paluta1214
5.Next Door by Kojo Blak & Sarkodie546
6.Gyidi Kese by Piesie Esther565
7.Jo Lese by Shatta Wale677
8.Very Soon by Fameye1278
9.Shake It To The Max by MOLIY & Silent Addy9210
10.Olivia by Lasmid101
P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
#top10GH is compiled every week by Ghana Music.
