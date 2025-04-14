2025 Week 15: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

|Week #15 Ending April 12th 2025
|P
|W
|L
|1.
|So It Goes by Black Sherif & Fireboy DML
|1
|10
|2
|2.
|Excellent by Kojo Blak & Kelvyn Boy
|1
|13
|1
|3.
|Lord I’m Amazed by Black Sherif
|3
|11
|3
|4.
|For The Popping by King Paluta
|1
|22
|4
|5.
|Next Door by Kojo Blak & Sarkodie
|5
|5
|5
|6.
|Gyidi Kese by Piesie Esther
|5
|7
|6
|7.
|Olivia by Lasmid
|7
|2
|10
|8.
|Very Soon by Fameye
|1
|28
|8
|9.
|Shake It To The Max by MOLIY & Silent Addy
|9
|3
|9
|10.
|Jo Lese by Shatta Wale
|6
|8
|7
|P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
|#top10GH is compiled every week by Ghana Music.