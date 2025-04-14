Ad imageAd image
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

2025 Week 15: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Find out the hottest songs in Ghana for Week #15 Ending April 12th 2024.

Ghana Music
Cover Artwork: So It Goes – Black Sherif & Fireboy DML
Week #15 Ending April 12th 2025PWL
1.So It Goes by Black Sherif & Fireboy DML1102
2.Excellent by Kojo Blak & Kelvyn Boy1131
3.Lord I’m Amazed by Black Sherif3113
4.For The Popping by King Paluta1224
5.Next Door by Kojo Blak & Sarkodie555
6.Gyidi Kese by Piesie Esther576
7.Olivia by Lasmid7210
8.Very Soon by Fameye1288
9.Shake It To The Max by MOLIY & Silent Addy939
10.Jo Lese by Shatta Wale687
P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
#top10GH is compiled every week by Ghana Music.
Ghana Music
