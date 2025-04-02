Accravaganza 2025: Clash of Respect and Rivalry Sparks Industry-Wide Debate

On March 29, 2025, the fifth edition of the Guinness Accravaganza, dubbed the “Smooth Edition,” took place at GHUD Park at Accra Mall, promising a night of world-class performances and electric vibes. The event, a staple in Ghana’s entertainment calendar, featured an impressive lineup including headliner Stonebwoy, alongside Joey B and other notable acts. However, what was meant to be a celebration of music and culture has since ignited a firestorm of discussion within Ghana’s music industry, following allegations of disrespect and overreach raised by award-winning DJ Lord OTB.

DJ Lord OTB, a two-time Guinness Ghana DJ of the Year and a prominent figure in the Ghanaian music scene, took to X on April 1, 2025, to voice his frustration over an incident that unfolded during his set at the event. According to his posts, Stonebwoy’s management team intervened to stop him from playing songs by Shatta Wale—Stonebwoy’s long-time industry rival—despite the crowd’s positive response to the selection. Lord OTB alleged that this interference went beyond mere playlist control, claiming that the team’s actions disrupted his performance and even encroached on another artist’s allocated time slot. He described the behavior as unprofessional and symptomatic of deeper issues plaguing the industry.

DJ Lord OTB. Photo Credit: DJ Lord OTB

“This isn’t just about me feeling disrespected,” DJ Lord OTB wrote in a thread on X. “There are many bigger problems here. Artiste managements keep overstepping their boundaries, acting like they’re in charge of everything. DJs and MCs keep getting treated as unimportant, even though we’re the ones who keep the energy going and make sure events run smoothly.” He went further, pointing to the personal rivalries between artists like Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale as a driving force behind such incidents, arguing that these “petty” conflicts are stifling the industry’s growth. “Until we address these power imbalances, Ghana’s music industry will remain stuck in petty rivalries rather than progressing as the professional ecosystem we deserve,” he concluded.

The accusations have sparked widespread debate among fans, industry insiders, and observers on social media platforms like X, where sentiments range from support for Lord OTB’s stance to calls for reconciliation between the artists involved. While no official statements from Stonebwoy’s camp or the Accravaganza organizers have surfaced as of April 1, 2025, the lack of major news coverage suggests the incident may have been an under-the-radar clash that only gained traction through Lord OTB’s public outcry. This silence from other parties has left room for speculation, with some questioning whether the DJ’s account fully captures the context of the event.

DJ Lord OTB’s prominence in the industry lends weight to his perspective. With a decade-long career marked by accolades—including consecutive DJ of the Year wins at the 2023 and 2024 Guinness Ghana DJ Awards and a 2024 3Music Awards victory—he has established himself as a respected voice. His consistent presence at Accravaganza, including his role as the official festival DJ for its fourth edition in 2024, underscores his integral contribution to such events. His Afro-house debut at Transit Live earlier in 2025 and his annual “Go Hard Experience” tour further highlight his versatility and influence, making his allegations difficult to dismiss as mere frustration.

The incident raises broader questions about respect and autonomy within the music industry, particularly for DJs who often serve as the backbone of live events. Lord OTB’s assertion that “no headline act should have sway over what a DJ plays” challenges the hierarchical dynamics that sometimes see artists and their teams exert undue control over creative decisions. His call for a more professional ecosystem echoes sentiments long expressed by industry professionals who feel sidelined despite their critical roles.

As the dust settles from the March 29 event, the Accravaganza incident has become a flashpoint for examining how personal rivalries and power struggles impact Ghana’s music scene. Whether this leads to meaningful dialogue or remains another chapter in the Stonebwoy-Shatta Wale saga, DJ Lord OTB’s outspoken critique has undeniably amplified the conversation. For now, the industry watches and waits—will this be a catalyst for change, or just another beat in the ongoing rhythm of rivalry?