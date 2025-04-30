Ghanaians Do Love Amaarae and So Does She

Monday night, 28th April 2025, was a step towards the much-requested Amaarae headline show in Ghana. The conversation surrounding Amaarae’s ability to host a show in Ghana despite evidence that she already had one in 2018 with JulyFest will always be up for discussion. However, for anyone who had doubts, Monday evening may have cleared those doubts.

Over the last couple of years, Amaarae has proven to be a leading figure in the global amplification of Ghanaians. Albeit championing alternative music, Amaarae has become a massive pillar of Ghanaian music. Her success and career trajectory have been exemplary for all to see and possibly emulate. While she continues to enjoy global success with her career, there have always been several reservations regarding her relationship with the Ghanaian music market.

One untrue assertion was that “Amaarae does not want to associate with Ghana,” and many people decided to follow it. Unfortunately, when the internet is available for all to verify information, people will instead stick to the information they see from one Twitter account without proper checks. Amaarae has always been loud about her love for Ghana, our music, and our culture.

Amaarae. Photo Credit: Amaarae.

Unbeknownst to some people, Amaarae has been an active collaborator within Ghana’s music space and has worked with an array of artists throughout her career, from the likes of Dex Kwasi, Odartei, B4bonah, Joojo Addison, and Ground Up Chale to her verse on Pepper Dem by Stonebwoy. She worked with Moliy on “Sad Gurlz Luv Money”, which is presently the biggest Ghanaian song.

In 2021, Amaarae took to X (Twitter) to share how she had an unreleased version of 3 am with a Medikal verse (someone she has shared she is a fan of on multiple occasions). She went ahead and shared a now-deleted SoundCloud link with the MDK verse. If not for anything, there are tweets, interviews and videos that clearly show her love for her country and how she is always in touch with what is happening in the music space.

3AM originally had a verse from Medikal. He recorded the first one where he rapped and a few months later I asked him if we could try one with him singing and he did that too! So there’s two versions of an MDK verse for 3AM. — BLACK STAR (@amaarae) July 26, 2021

Someone who does not want to associate with Ghana would not be as loud and connected to the space as she was.

One comment that always comes up during Amaarae’s discourse and that piqued my interest is the claim that she does not have the numbers and pull to host a show in Ghana. This writer feels this is untrue, again out of ignorance and not facts.

There are diverse venues that Amaarae can fill to capacity if she wants to organise a show. For all we know, one is in the works, with her new album, “Blackstar”, dropping soon. To maybe prove a point, Amaarae pulled off what was a surprise community party on Monday evening.

ACCCRAAAAA we’re bringing the BLACK STAR STREAM TO YOU! & WERE MAKING IT A SPECIAL MUSIC VIDEO. Come fw me! & the CULT POP FAMILY 🇬🇭🖤 https://t.co/fi0SKUOq5I pic.twitter.com/CIDJfe3DlX — BLACK STAR (@amaarae) April 26, 2025

With just 24 hours ‘ notice, Amaarae, in collaboration with Cult Pop, held a block party, live stream and music video shoot at Republic Bar & Grill in Osu. The event had hundreds of people out on the streets of Osu from 8 pm Monday to about 3 am Tuesday, singing Amaarae songs and having a great time. Patrons were also treated to some earlier performances by Cozypols, Anabel Rose (who Amaarae has highlighted as one of Ghana’s brightest talents to look out for), and much later, a session with Efya.

Typically, people would not be outside during a work week for that long, especially on a Monday evening through Tuesday dawn. But what this showed was that Ghanaians do love their Fountain Baby, and they would show up for a moment’s call. The atmosphere was charged with fans, doubters, artists, creatives from other art fields, music industry folks, and media.

Despite some technical glitches, the event went on as planned. Fans were in high spirits and enjoyed the DJ sets, performances, drinks, and the lovely company of friends, like-minded people, and great-looking baddies present.

We had an unforgettable night yesterday with Ghanaian superstar Amaarae (@amaarae) . Here are some highlights of the iconic moments, electric vibes and unmatched energy of the night.#ghanamusic pic.twitter.com/j6fmgNVeEO — Ghana Music (@GhanaMusic) April 29, 2025

A threesome of activities took place during the night: a party, a live stream, and a video shoot for B2B off the Blackstar album, a song she performed during her Coachella set. What stood out was the excitement and joy on people’s faces during their time at the venue.

One thing this event has proved is that Ghanaians love them some Amaarae. With the album dropping soon, a headline concert in Ghana should be on the table. If there is ever a time to have another show in Ghana, this is it, and we hope to see it happen soon.