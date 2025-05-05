Three Years of Sonic Communion: Inside iMullar Sound System’s Anniversary

With fast-growing popularity across the continent, few patrons who witnessed the early days of the iMullar Sound System (IMSS) could have predicted how far it would come. For those who were present at its very first jam party in April 2022 at Front/Back, there’s every reason to feel proud and so do the organizers. That first gathering was the start of something special, a movement that was just beginning to take shape. Three years later, IMSS is a leading voice in Ghana’s alternative music space, and to mark its third anniversary, organizers had to dare and took the celebration to a bigger stage, The Ghud Park.

The appeal of IMSS is clear. Everyone has their own version of the experience, which is why tickets sell out almost immediately. From iconic nightlife spots in Accra to university takeovers, IMSS has built a track record of delivering thoughtful, high-energy, community-driven events. For this milestone, they aimed higher and bolder—and it paid off.

I first saw the flyer circulating on social media: an eye-catching lineup featuring a mix of back-to-back DJ sets, live performers, and community takeovers. There was immediate buzz online, with people sharing past experiences and hyping their expectations. Naturally, there were some concerns about the choice of venue. Ghud Park has played host to several major events, from headline concerts to lifestyle festivals, so expectations were high.

iMullar Sound System – The Anniversary. Photo Credit: iMullar.

Then came the rain. On the day of the event, Accra experienced a torrential downpour that lasted close to four hours, starting around midday. It was enough to disrupt the planned schedule. Still, the show went on. The organizers held their ground, and that decision paid off.

iMullar Sound System – The Anniversary. Photo Credit: iMullar.

I arrived at the venue shortly after 7:00 pm. Despite the weather, patrons were streaming in steadily, and within 20 minutes, the park was packed. Some had clearly waited out the rain nearby, proving just how much trust and loyalty the community has in IMSS. Entry was smooth and well-coordinated. Inside, a variety of vendors catered to every possible need—from food and drinks to rave accessories. For first-timers, this level of preparedness sets the tone before the music even starts.

iMullar Sound System – The Anniversary. Photo Credit: iMullar.

A few DJs were already on deck when I walked in, warming up the crowd. DJ Orztin followed with her set, building momentum with precision and vibe. Then came other standout sets—from Aduberks to MA?, DJ Baaba to DJ Loft & Kojo Manuel. La Même Gang’s performance was electric and had the crowd bouncing. Afrolektra, too, delivered an unforgettable set that had everyone locked in. Also, one of Ghana’s buzzing talents, Jubed gave a camoe performance of his hit single, “RUWA”.

What struck me most was how absorbed the crowd was in every moment. No drama. No interruptions. Just people enjoying each transition and every drop.

iMullar Sound System – The Anniversary. Photo Credit: iMullar.

One of the most beautiful aspects of the night was the international presence. You could feel the representation from different corners of the continent—Nigerians, Sierra Leoneans, South Africans, Ugandans—all in one space. People from the diaspora showed up as well. It felt bigger than a party. It was a coming together of culture and community bound by music.

Unfortunately, I didn’t stay till the very end. But every step I took toward the exit came with a lingering pull to go back. My legs were tired, but my spirit wasn’t ready to leave.

Three years on, iMullar Sound System continues to create a unique, self-sustaining culture. It has grown to become a feeling, a rhythm, and most importantly, a community that keeps showing up—for the music and for each other.