Chronicling The Challenges of Recording Music in Accra

Music has always been an important part of human existence. The effect it has on our emotions, being a tool for activism and a tool for documentation, among many things, makes it ever so important. The other part of it is its economic benefits, not only to those who make the music but also to consumers and others who work within and outside the industry. As such, it is not surprising that we have seen a surge in individuals throwing their hats into the music industry for various roles. However, for this article, the group of people we will be focusing on is artists.

Life as an artist can be rewarding, but the road to that reward is not only tasking but also unattainable for a lot more people. It takes a great deal of faith, dedication, financial investment, and patience to pursue a music career. From the cost of producing the music itself and the marketing and promotion, as well as keeping your career afloat, one can only imagine what artists are going through.

Technological advancements have made music creation easier for many artists who previously couldn’t afford to record in a professional studio. While some have been able to hack recording themselves with tools like BandLab or home studios, some just cannot crack the system. Even with all this advancement that helps the process of music creation, artists still maintain the stance that creating music is still challenging.

Ghana Music speaks to some artists and producers who share their experiences as far as music creation is concerned.

Moffy. Photo Credit: Instagram

Finding a studio that can accommodate emerging artists with no money for studio time has been one of my biggest challenges. The only community studio known to accommodate us is Vibrate Space, which has a tight scheduling system because that is the same studio most emerging artists book. When it comes to partnerships, it is a bit difficult to strike these partnerships because studio owners and producers want to be paid for their time and space, which I believe is their right. The best way out, I believe, is to get more studios in the likeness of Vibrate Space, which can help nurture talents in each community. This shouldn’t only be laid on the shoulders of just the government but also individuals who are passionate about music and are willing to make that sacrifice.

Ghanaian artist Wantinq. Photo credit: Wantinq/Twitter

It is hard for independent artists to strike deals with the owners of studios and producers because everyone is looking for bread. The last time I was able to strike something, I had to pay for my first recording and kept on persuading MadeMusiQ before I got to record the rest of my 3rd EP. How I deal with some of these challenges is getting my beat done by my personal producer. We’ve worked on most of my projects, reducing beat costs. But another challenge sets in when you relocate and your producer is also in a 9-to-5 job, and music isn’t paying much.

If studio owners are willing to strike a percentage in artists’ works , just as some distribution agencies do, that would be great.

KloudedKeys. Photo Credit: KloudedKeys

The major problem is having access to high-level equipment, whether that is buying or hiring. A lot of times, we have to settle for whatever quality of equipment is available to us, and that affects the final product one way or the other. I would say striking partnerships isn’t as simple because it’s like everyone wants to be in their circle; that’s a bigger industry problem sometimes, too. If you’re able to find someone ready to partner with, the distance to the studios can be a problem, but that’s dependent on who it is. For many upcoming artists, too, the cost can be a problem, which was a real problem for me when I started.

We can solve this if studio owners introduce payment plans for artists to use high-end studios, which would benefit everyone. Studio complexes located in easy-to-reach areas could be another solution, where a building houses 4-5 studio rooms that could be booked.

Rapper/producer Amos K. Photo Credit: Amos K

As of this moment, I don’t face challenges when it comes to recording music because I have access to a studio and everything. But when I started in the early phase of my career, the main problem had to do with finances. I had to ask my friends for a lot of favors regarding pieces of equipment. Sometimes a microphone, a sound card, and sometimes small speakers.

I ended up building value for myself and used that as a bargaining chip. Whenever I spoke to a producer or someone who owned a studio, I offered my services as a videographer, editor, or graphic designer in exchange for studio time or a beat. It is easy to strike a partnership if you have some sort of value yourself.