Remembering the Legendary Daddy Lumba

Described as the most beloved artist across generations in Ghana, Daddy Lumba, his music, and his influence will forever be remembered as long as life endures. His life is one filled with lore that would break box office records if it were made into movies; his tales would be bestsellers if they were books.

Regardless of your situation, there was always a Daddy Lumba song for you. From the generation that grew up listening to his music to generations that came to appreciate his art and music, DL’s legacy is unmatched in the history of Ghanaian music.

While we mourn the passing of this legend, we also take a moment to reflect on what his music meant to people, the impact he had on so many lives, and the lasting mark he left on them.

Daddy Lumba. Photo Credit: Daddy Lumba/Instagram.

Here are a few tweets from people on the late Charles Kwadwo Fosu, also known as Daddy Lumba.

Aben W) Ha was banned on the radio. But the song was so big that a Toyata car was named Aben W) Ha as tribute to the song. Reasons the song was big was the supposed vulgar language and the "drama" before the album dropped. Marital issues, supposed poisoning and rumoured death. — Iron Boy (@NYboateng) July 26, 2025

Funny enough, this song was considered vulgar when it came out in 1999, and radio stations banned it. But it ushered in a wave of songs that weren’t so concerned about ‘decency’. It also spawned the iconic dance in the video which everyone does when the song comes on.

Legend 🇬🇭 https://t.co/itplx5PMGv — KOA (@KwabenaOA) July 26, 2025

The best form of Daddy Lumba for me was when he was singing gospel music.



This, with Selina Orleans from 1994 hit the right notes. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4lKSlxLdts — Yaw (@theyawofosu) July 26, 2025

Daddy Lumba was testament to why music is a vehicle for language preservation. Dialects, slang, storytelling… he did that.



Rest in peace to Daddy Lumba. Jerry curls on half-mast for the legend. — Dzi (@hansonakatti) July 26, 2025

There is an industry story about Lumba refusing to she up for a concert he was billed for. Apparently he was at home feeding his birds. He was quite a compelling character. — Twumasi (@TwumTweets) July 26, 2025

Now the Lumba funeral songs dey come hit harder. That man literally made songs for this day. — Kofi Wiredu™ (@Wiredu_) July 26, 2025

Everybody jamming to Daddy Lumba this entire weekend man. This is a big loss. Rest easy Kwadwo Fosuh — Weffrey Jellington (@jeffwellz) July 26, 2025

Man, when Kumasi niggas sit wey dem dey play daddy lumba, the passion and pride dem dey take sing the songs always gets me. Exactly a week ago, we were just vibing to DL alongside origin bitters and things hmm. 💔 — 𝐏𝐚𝐩𝐢 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞 (@BrodoSchemes) July 26, 2025

Daddy Lumba is easily the best musician that came out of Ghana. & I know he knew Ghanaians felt so strongly towards his talent, the music he brought to the world. Our god father of Highlife ❤️ — Goddess Graveyard Punany✨ (@xm_muva) July 26, 2025

Songs are cultural vaults through which languages are preserved/or disseminated. Daddy Lumba did that. The richness of his lyrics-which many found it difficult to discern- shall serve generations. The tongue doesn't rot for sure. — Culart.blog (@culartblog) July 26, 2025

“If upon all the longevity of Methuselah, he couldn’t turn into a stone but succumb to death, then the wise should advice themselves about the inevitability”-



Daddy Lumba [Adaka Teaa] — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) July 26, 2025

Daddy Lumba had songs for every occasion and I mean every occasion. This man gave us bangers for years on end. What a legend!!!! — Konjiki Ashisogi Jizō (@agyasika) July 26, 2025

Yɛ dinn me nua ei, yɛ kommm … Yɛ dinn Job ei, yɛ kommm … biribiara nso ne yɛ oh — YDL (@KOJO_Cue) July 26, 2025

People are talking about how versatile Daddy Lumba’s songs are and no one is mentioning how folks ‘fought’ their opps with his songs. In compound houses, at barracks.. .. the jabs in ‘biibi gyegye wo’ and ‘sesee wosee’ did things. — HIGHLIFE lives ON (@GyapKay) July 26, 2025