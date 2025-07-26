Ad imageAd image
Culture

Remembering the Legendary Daddy Lumba

Ghanaians share fascinating lore of Daddy Lumba - remembering the legend.

Nana Kojo Mula, Ghana Music
Nana Kojo Mula, Ghana Music - Writer
Daddy Lumba. Photo Credit: Daddy Lumba/Instagram.
Daddy Lumba. Photo Credit: Daddy Lumba/Instagram.

Described as the most beloved artist across generations in Ghana, Daddy Lumba, his music, and his influence will forever be remembered as long as life endures. His life is one filled with lore that would break box office records if it were made into movies; his tales would be bestsellers if they were books.

Regardless of your situation, there was always a Daddy Lumba song for you. From the generation that grew up listening to his music to generations that came to appreciate his art and music, DL’s legacy is unmatched in the history of Ghanaian music.

While we mourn the passing of this legend, we also take a moment to reflect on what his music meant to people, the impact he had on so many lives, and the lasting mark he left on them.

Daddy Lumba. Photo Credit: Daddy Lumba/Instagram.
Daddy Lumba. Photo Credit: Daddy Lumba/Instagram.

Here are a few tweets from people on the late Charles Kwadwo Fosu, also known as Daddy Lumba.

Nana Kojo Mula, Ghana Music
Nana Kojo Mula is a creative consumer, pop culture and music writer who is committed to documenting Ghanaian and African music and pop culture stories.
