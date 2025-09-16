Ad imageAd image
Focus: Some Music Hotspots in Accra for You

Check out these amazing places in Ghana's capital, Accra, that serve as music hotspots in the city.

Music Hotspots in Accra. Photo Credit: SZ3SC
Music Hotspots in Accra.Photo Credit: SZ3SC

Living in Accra can be a lot to deal with. Hence, people tend to do different things to help them distress and keep their cool. For most people, it is music. For this reason, people will do anything to find themselves in places where they can be treated to some good music.

Finding a spot that prioritizes offering a great music experience without stress can be frustrating in Accra. Some spots have a nice ambiance but do not necessarily offer great music. Some places offer great music, but the balance in atmosphere is off. However, there are some spots that have a lovely atmosphere and like-minded people and also deliver great music experiences.

In this piece, we highlight some music hotspots in Accra that young people can check out.

Unwind Accra

With a growing interest in DJ-led events, Unwind is your go-to event to literally unwind to music by some of the finest DJs around. Unwind has an array of shows across every month, which prioritizes curating an event where attendants are treated to more music and less talk.

RiaBoss Open Mic

Organized by Kitty Palace, Ria Boss Open Mic is a monthly music event held on the last Thursday of every month at James Town Coffee in Osu. The event platforms some of the finest musical talents in Ghana and, on some occasions, Africa.

Salts and Sounds

Put together by GCR, Salts and Sounds is a music performance event held on the last Wednesday of every month at Rehab Beach.

Tempo Thursdays

Slated for every last Thursday of the month at Front Back Osu, Tempo Thursday is a celebration of live performances and music. A mix of DJ sets and live musical performances, Tempo Thursday is the place to be if you want a mix of both worlds.

Palm Moments

An OG event space that has been one of the biggest spaces for the alternative community. Held every other Thursday, Palm Moments’ Fake Fridays is a DJ-led event where attendants are treated to specially curated sets outside what is played on mainstream media. If you love to hear some house, EDM, and alternative music, Palm Moments is your place to be.

Songs in Convo

Organised every other month, Songs in Conversation is a performance event which prioritises giving listeners an intimate experience with their favourite artist.

Discover by TCL

Discovery by TCL is a platform dedicated to promoting emerging artists and offering them the spotlight to shine through performances on the TCL stage.

Sounds After Dark

Think live, think intimate. That is what Sound After Dark gives to attendants. An event that gives artists the room to be at their raw selves, performing to their fans.

Nana Kojo Mula is a creative consumer, pop culture and music writer who is committed to documenting Ghanaian and African music and pop culture stories.
