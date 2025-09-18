Ad imageAd image
Why Social Media May Be Failing Artists – Global Report

New global research exposes the dangerous myth that viral moments equal lasting success – with sobering implications for African music streaming economy.

Jude Tackie, Ghana Music
Jude Tackie, Ghana Music
Social Media vrs. Music Streaming Platforms.Credit: Google.
Social Media vrs. Music Streaming Platforms. Credit: Google.

The rapid global expansion of African music genres, particularly Afrobeats, has been significantly amplified by social media. Viral trends on platforms like TikTok and Instagram have become a primary method for new music and artists to gain exposure and a global audience. However, a recent global report from MIDiA Research raises a critical question for the industry: Is this social media-driven exposure effectively translating into sustainable fan bases and long-term career growth?

The study, which surveyed 10,000 global participants, indicates that while social media is an excellent tool for initial music discovery, it appears less effective at converting that exposure into true fandom compared to platforms like YouTube and dedicated streaming services.

The report specifically found that younger audiences, aged 16-24, are demonstrably less likely to take a subsequent action, such as streaming an artist’s music or becoming a dedicated fan, after initial exposure on social media.

Furthermore, the report also highlights a growing trend of “music fatigue” on social media. A considerable portion of users, including this younger demographic, said hearing too much music on apps like TikTok discouraged them from listening elsewhere. Others admitted they preferred not to disrupt their scrolling habits to chase songs on streaming platforms. This presents a strategic challenge for the continent’s music ecosystem.

Social Media vrs. Music Streaming Platforms Report. Credit: MIDiA Research.

In contrast, YouTube emerged as the stronger channel for music discovery and fandom growth. Its hybrid model of short-form and long-form content makes it easier for users to dive deeper into an artist’s catalogue, follow their work, and engage beyond the initial viral moment. For African artists and their teams, the findings echo ongoing concerns about overreliance on TikTok for breakout success.

While the app has boosted several songs into viral hits, this study suggests that virality alone may not guarantee sustained fanbases or streaming numbers. Artists may need to focus on platforms that encourage deeper discovery and loyalty.

The research suggests that social platforms primarily drive consumption within their own closed environments, rather than channeling users to streaming services where artists earn higher royalties and have more opportunities for fan engagement through albums, live sessions, and merchandise. This creates a disconnect between an artist’s social media popularity and their potential for long-term financial security.

For artists and their teams, the findings underline the need for a comprehensive strategy. Social media is an essential tool for capturing attention and creating viral moments, but it should not be the entire business model.

Building a resilient and profitable music career requires leveraging social media for initial reach while actively guiding audiences toward streaming platforms and official artist pages where a deeper, more meaningful connection can be cultivated. The focus must shift from merely generating fleeting ‘moments’ to building a robust, sustainable career foundation.

Jude Tackie, Ghana Music
A a pop-culture journalist highlighting the Ghanaian pop-culture and creative space through storytelling.
The Illusion of Voice: Why Lip Syncing Feels More Real Than Actual Speech Online
Focus: Some Music Hotspots in Accra for You
Ras Kuuku serenades lover in new song ‘Me And You Tonight’
“Thisart.ist” officially launches at Vibrate Space as the world’s smartest music marketing tool
I used ‘The Torcher’ EP to bring my brothers together – Stonebwoy
