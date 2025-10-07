Ad imageAd image
Culture

The Surge in Fake Stats: Colossal Killer of Credibility

A conversation on the hilarious yet sad truth about fake music stats and the push for accuracy in Ghana.

Nana Kojo Mula, Ghana Music
Nana Kojo Mula, Ghana Music - Writer
Stats on Music Concerts & Events. Photo Credit: Bhim Concert.
Stats on Music Concerts & Events. Photo Credit: Bhim Concert.

The stats are evident and tackling this has not been easy. The rate at which this is happening is borderline rage-baiting or ignorance and, in some cases, a mix of both. Personally, I will lay it at the feet of our general dislike for math during our formative years of education.

What is this writer talking about, you ask? Well, if you have been on Ghana music Twitter for some time now, you have most likely seen artists, stans, and even entertainment journalists often misinform people when it comes to quoting numbers and stats.

It is great to see artists achieve great things in their careers, but when people are blinded by the need to rub things in the faces of their “opps,” misinformation enters the chat. That is what we are currently witnessing online. Sometimes these things are overlooked just to protect the ego of artists, but it has gotten to a time where the truth must be upheld regardless of whose ego is bruised. A bruised ego is a small price to pay to uncover the truth.

Stats on Music Concerts & Events. Photo Credit: ROB Photography
Stats on Music Concerts & Events. Photo Credit: ROB Photography

One of the key influencers of these fake stats is the need for validation and bragging rights. However, if your need for bragging rights is so high, why not just go a step further to ensure that the numbers you put out are the truth?

A few years ago, artists could get away with quoting fake streaming stats, but thanks to platforms like Tune Stats, we are seeing the reporting of the real state of numbers and stats as far as some streaming data is concerned. While outfits like Tune Stats are dealing with some part of numerical fraud, one area that needs attention in proper fact-checking is event centers and concert attendant reportage.

For far too long we have seen some artists and their teams cook up their own numbers whenever they organise events just to make themselves look good. Again, there is nothing wrong with shoving your success down people’s throats. People like to shove things down their throats. But even in those cases, they are mindful of what they shove.

Stats on Music Concerts & Events. Photo Credit: Bethel Revival Choir's Akpe Experience.
Stats on Music Concerts & Events. Photo Credit: Bethel Revival Choir’s Akpe Experience.

I cannot speak for other countries, but what I have seen as a Ghanaian is that we do not fully understand how to process and present numbers and percentage-driven data. Which is why I feel we are like that because of our dislike of math in general. Perhaps its time to allow ticket platforms to display ticket sales numbers to validate claims by artists and their teams regarding certain numbers quoted.

For free events, we should be able to find ways of accurately presenting numbers instead of running with whatever numbers make the artists look good. At the end of the day, stans will always be stans, so it is normal for them to push such falsehoods. However, artists and people in the media need to do better. 

author avatar
Nana Kojo Mula, Ghana Music
Nana Kojo Mula is a creative consumer, pop culture and music writer who is committed to documenting Ghanaian and African music and pop culture stories.
See Full Bio
We planned to have a surprise album with Daddy Lumba – King Promise reveals
New music! Wiafe Swiitlypz teams up with Nad on ‘Blackman’
Rocky Dawuni officially receives diplomatic passport
Welcome To October 2025 – Ghana Music’s Playlist For The Month
Discover the Sound of September 2025: Ghana Music’s Top 10 Music Picks
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByNana Kojo Mula, Ghana Music
Writer
Follow:
Nana Kojo Mula is a creative consumer, pop culture and music writer who is committed to documenting Ghanaian and African music and pop culture stories.
Previous Article Chronicles by Lord Paper Lord Paper & RCee reimagine Burger Highlife with ‘Mmaa Nu’
Next Article Onn Gospel & John Arhin Onn Gospel release uplifting ‘Spiritual Ghana Praise Medley’ ft. Jojo Arhin
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Amerado
Amerado drops new emotional Highlife song ‘Obi Adi’
Music
Dynamic Duo DopeNation. Photo Credit: DopenATION.
New Music! DopeNation drops catchy single ‘Kakalika’
Music
Empress Afi
Empress Afi wins big at Ghana Entertainment Awards USA 2025
News
O’Kenneth
O’Kenneth brings ‘Balenciaga’ to life in new video
Music
Afro-fusion artiste TEENO
TEENO’s ‘Signs’ accepted for GRAMMY Album of the Year consideration
News
- Advertisement -

Latest

Onn Gospel & John Arhin
Onn Gospel release uplifting ‘Spiritual Ghana Praise Medley’ ft. Jojo Arhin
Music
Chronicles by Lord Paper
Lord Paper & RCee reimagine Burger Highlife with ‘Mmaa Nu’
Music
Omar Sterling a.k.a Paedae
Omar Sterling drops surprise album ‘VTH 2’
Music
Cover Artwork: Crazy Love - Wendy Shay & Olive The Boy
2025 Week 40: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Dan Drizzy
Dan Drizzy drops new ‘R2BEES’ EP – A manifesto of resilience
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Ras Kuuku
Watch: Ras Kuuku unveils music video for ‘Me And You Tonight’
Music
Efemor
New music! Efemor releases afrobeats EP, ‘Shatta’
Music
Atia by Ras Kuuku
Ras Kuuku serenades lover in new song ‘Me And You Tonight’
Music
Using CapCut Video Editing Software. Credit: Supplied.
How Musicians Can Create Stunning Social Media Clips Using CapCut Video Editing Software
Guest Blogger
Horizon Records signs Efemor; set to release debut on 9th December
Efemor unveils sultry new song ‘High Grade’
Music

You Might Also Like