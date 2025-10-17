The Importance of Kasahare Level to Rap Music with Papa Bills

They say you do not always know for sure what you have set in motion; the outcome could either be what you expect or not, but it could also surpass your expectations. This line rings along the early concept of the famed “Kasahare Level”, the pioneering rap music radio programme.

Launched in the early 2000s, between 2001 and 2002, Kasahare Level was set in play to amplify the craze around the Hilplife, HipHop era, Kasahari. Loosely meaning “fast talk”, Kasahare had existed long before the programme launched. It was a famous rap style among music neighbourhoods that blended local languages, cultural expressions, and poetic devices. The tenets of Kasahare lie in its commitment to local storytelling, while artists used it to speak plainly but cleverly. The lyrical forms of the music reflected life in Ghanaian communities, capturing the joys, struggles, and politics of everyday people.

This unique Ghanaian rap style, which was forming on the streets, was hence given a structure with the inception of Kasahere Level. Hosted on Adom FM, the concept and lyrical tradition of Kasahare found a national platform, forever changing the course of Hiplife and Ghanaian Hip-Hop. The programme did not invent the rap style, but it certainly gave it a face and an audience.

An Episode of Kasahare

At a time when mainstream platforms offered little room for raw, local talent, the show gave voice to a new generation of lyricists. The programme combined freestyle sessions with competitive rap battles, creating a rigorous environment that demanded clever wordplay, wit and cultural authenticity. What made the show necessary was not just the beauty of the raw talent that aired across the capital, but the chance it gave upcoming artists to be heard and measured, not just by fame, but by skill. It became a rite of passage and career launchpad for many young Ghanaian MCs, particularly in Accra and Tema.

Presently, famed artists who trace their early exposure to Kasahare Level include the likes of Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, E.L., and Yaa Pono, among others, who tested their skills, built confidence, and found a community.

The programme shaped the sound of Ghanaian Hip-Hop and modern Hiplife. The influence of Kasahare Level can still be traced in the way Ghanaian rap maintains a strong link to language and local context, even as the sound evolves. Even today, long after the show’s original run, its impact remains. Without Kasahare Level, Ghanaian rap might have found another way forward, but it would not have sounded the same.

I engage the man who saw the ignition of the radio concept in its early phases, Bills Gborgli popularly known as Papa Bills, to share the revolution and cultural impact of the show as well as some fun facts.

Papa Bills. Photo Credit: Supplied.

GM: Kasahare Level has come a long way since its inception. Would you say the program produced the results it was envisioned to get?

Papa Bills: Absolutely. Kasahare Level has truly lived up to its vision and continues to exceed expectations. Since its inception, the platform has unearthed and nurtured some of Ghana’s biggest music talents including Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, Yaa Pono, R2Bees, Criss Waddle, and many others. It’s been a launchpad for countless young artists who started with raw talent and are now household names.

What’s even more exciting is that Kasahare Level is still ongoing, and we continue to discover fresh voices with great potential. So yes, the results have been phenomenal, and the impact is still being felt today.

GM: The radio programme was born in the Hiplife/HipHop era, and not many mainstream media would risk platforming the “rawness” in Kasahare. What made you go for it?

Papa Bills: That’s very true. During the Hiplife/HipHop era, the raw, unfiltered style of Kasahare wasn’t something many mainstream platforms were willing to embrace. But under the leadership of Daddy Bosco, who was then the Programs Director at Adom FM, we saw a unique opportunity. He believed in giving the youth a voice and a space to express themselves authentically. It started with the legendary Dr. Duncan, who brought a unique Fanti-style presentation that gave the show its original flavor and made it the number one rap show at the time.

We knew that beyond the rawness, there was real talent, powerful stories, and a cultural movement waiting to be tapped into. So we created Kasahari Level not just as a show, but as a platform to unveil talents and connect with the youth. It was a bold move, yes, but it turned out to be one of the most impactful decisions in Ghanaian radio history. Today, the results speak for themselves.

GM: How would you describe the early years of the program? What were some of the challenges you had to deal with?

Papa Bills: The early years of Kasahari Level were exciting but also came with their own set of challenges. One thing I vividly remember was the massive turnout as the number of young people who trooped to the studios every week was overwhelming. Everyone wanted a chance to showcase their talent, and the energy was unmatched.

But this also meant that space became an issue. If you didn’t come early, you simply wouldn’t get access to the studio, and that created some tension. Managing such large numbers and making sure everyone felt seen and heard was a real challenge. But in a way, it also showed us how powerful the platform had become — Kasahari had given the youth a voice, and they showed up in their numbers to claim it.

GM: Being a niche program with an obvious huge talent pool, how did you pick who got to be featured on each episode?

Papa Bills: That was one of the most exciting parts of the show, discovering and featuring the best talents each week. Because the interest was so high and the talent pool so rich, we had to create structures to ensure fairness and consistency.

We introduced competitions and rap battles as a way to test skill, creativity, and stage presence. These battles were intense and entertaining, and they helped us identify who was truly ready for the spotlight.

We also gave our listeners a voice by allowing them to vote and support their favorite rappers. It created strong engagement and a sense of community around the show. So, in the end, it wasn’t just about who we liked — the fans helped us decide who deserved to be featured, and that made the process authentic and exciting.

GM: How important was audience involvement? Because there are times in the program where audiences are voting or they are also given the opportunity to drop some bars?

Papa Bills: Audience involvement was absolutely crucial to the success of Kasahari Level. Right from the beginning, we made it clear that the show wasn’t just for the people — it was with the people. We gave listeners the opportunity to call in live and drop their own bars on air. And when someone stood out, we didn’t let it end there — we would often invite them to the studio the following week to perform.

We also allowed audience voting, which played a big role in shaping who stayed on and who advanced in the rap battles. This interaction created a strong sense of ownership among the listeners. They weren’t just passive fans — they were part of the journey, helping to discover and support the next big star. That connection between the show and the audience is what gave Kasahari Level its energy and longevity.

GM: From your experience, what were some of the standout moments the show produced?

Papa Bills: There were so many unforgettable moments on Kasahari Level, but one that really stands out was when Sarkodie started gaining momentum. He won back-to-back competitions , sometimes three weeks in a row, and his delivery, punchlines, and consistency were unmatched. You could see greatness in the making even then.

Another standout aspect was the passion of the audience. They were deeply invested in the show. Whenever their favorite didn’t win, it sparked heated debates not just on Kasahari, but on other shows throughout the week. The discussions would continue in taxis, on the streets, in schools, and even in barbershops. That level of engagement showed just how much the show meant to people. It wasn’t just entertainment, but a unique movement.

GM: In opinion, how instrumental was the program in shaping rap culture in Ghana? Do you feel people give the show enough flowers for what it has done?

Papa Bills: Yes, the program played a very instrumental role in shaping rap culture in Ghana. One of the most beautiful things was hearing young people creatively expressing themselves in Twi, a language that’s widely spoken across the country. It gave rap a local identity, made it relatable, and at times, even humorous in a good way. That’s part of what made it so enjoyable but it wasn’t just bars, it was culture.

Kasahari Level gave birth to a whole movement, and many of today’s top rappers found their voices and platforms through it. But honestly, I don’t think the show has received enough flowers for its impact. It set the tone for local-language rap, nurtured raw talent, and built a bridge between the streets and the mainstream. The recognition should be bigger, because Kasahari didn’t just entertain — it transformed Ghanaian rap.

GM: What is your current assessment of Ghana’s rap scene?

Papa Bills: To be honest, even though there’s still a crop of talented musicians doing rap today, it doesn’t feel as vibrant or exciting as it used to be. Back then, there was a certain hunger, rawness, and authenticity that made the rap scene so powerful and relatable. The energy was different — you could feel the passion in every bar.

Now, while we still have rappers doing great things, I think the value and impact of rap have gone down a bit. It seems more commercialized and less connected to the streets or the everyday stories that used to inspire the genre. That said, I believe the potential is still there. With the right platforms, mentorship, and support, Ghana rap can rise again and even go beyond where it was before.

GM: Were there any plans of scaling the programme from a radio show to a public experience?

Papa Bills: Yes, a lot has changed over the years. Back then, we didn’t have social media to push and promote like we do today. But as the world evolved, so did Kasahari Level. In 2022, under the leadership of the current host Don Itchi, the show took a bold step by moving beyond the studio to the streets — literally.

We took the show into selected communities in Accra and Tema, organizing area battles to connect directly with the people. It brought a whole new level of excitement and energy to the program. The grand finale crowned a new talent — Pawez RTB — as the winner, showing that the street still has raw talent waiting to be discovered.

So yes, there have definitely been efforts to scale the show from just a radio experience to a public movement, and I believe there’s even more room to grow in that direction.

GM: Do you think a new version of Kasahare Level would earn a good appeal in today’s music space, and how would it need to evolve?

Papa Bills : Absolutely, I believe a new version of Kasahare Level can still make a strong impact in today’s music space — and it’s already happening. The show is still running every Saturday from 7pm to 10pm on Adom FM, now hosted by Don Itchi, who’s been holding it down for the past three years with great energy and passion.

Kasahare Level has never stopped. It started with Dr. Duncan, then passed through Pope Skinny, Eno Barony, Dr. Pounds, and now Don Itchi. Each era brought something unique, helping to evolve the show while staying true to its roots — discovering and celebrating raw talent.

With support from management, we’re currently working on new plans to expand and elevate the show, which we’ll be announcing soon. For now, I’ll keep the details under wraps, but I can confidently say Kasahari is far from done — it’s evolving.

To remain relevant in today’s music space, the show is blending traditional rap battles with digital engagement, street activations, and community involvement. That’s the way forward — merging the raw, street energy that made the show famous with the power of social media and live public experiences. The passion is still there, the talent is still out there — we’re just repackaging it for the times.