List of Ghanaian Athletes Who Also Make Music

Featuring Baby Jet, Bukom Banku, Joseph Painstil and more, this article highlights Ghanaian athletes who also made music.

Ghanaian athletes who made music. Credit: Ghana Music.
Ghanaian athletes who made music. Credit: Ghana Music.

Music and sports have a very interesting relationship. From the jam sessions during sports activities and pre- and post-game music sessions to athletes working out using music, the two industries have always interacted at one point or another. As such, it is not surprising to see how close some athletes and musicians are. With both professionals often seen at the other’s office or in each other’s company.

To take their relationship a step further, we have seen some athletes and artists make music together, and in some cases, the athletes themselves have made music.

In this article, we highlight some Ghanaian athletes who have made or make music.

Asamoah Gyan

Arguably the most popular and most successful athlete-turned-musician, the former Black Stars captain has multiple hit songs under his belt. Notable among them are his collaborations with the late Castro and later with Stonebwoy. Songs like African Girls,” “Odo Pa,” “Do The Dance,” and “Dirty Enemies” with Castro, Kofi Kinaata, K2, and Stonebwoy.

Joseph Paintsil

Under the stage name Joe Paintsil, Ghana’s forward player has released several songs in the pursuit of his music career as he continues his football career.

Quincy Owusu-Abeyie

The former Black Stars and Arsenal player, under the name Blow, has transitioned into the life of an artist in recent years.

Bukom Banku

Bukom Banku’s transition to music comes as no surprise, especially if you take into account his personality outside the boxing ring.

John Boye

John made a surprise feature when he teamed with Castro, fellow Black Star player Asamoah Gyan, and Anaanu Shaka on the song “Accelerator Down.”

You Might Also Like