How Ghana’s Streaming Culture Transformed Community Connection – Spotify

According to Spotify, Ghanaians transformed music consumption into participatory culture.

Jude Tackie, Ghana Music - Writer
2025 Spotify Wrapped. Credit: Spotify.
2025 Spotify Wrapped. Credit: Spotify.

Ghana’s relationship with music evolved dramatically in 2025, as streaming technology, particularly, Spotify amplified the country’s longstanding tradition of treating sound as communal experience rather than individual consumption.

New data from Spotify reveals how Ghanaians leveraged social listening features to deepen connections, with collaborative playlist feature Jam seeing an 87% surge in usage as friends, family and colleagues transformed pre-games and casual hangouts into shared musical experiences. The growth extended Ghana’s vibrant nightlife culture, centered around spots like Alley Bar and Republic Bar, into digital and domestic spaces.

“Ghanaians have always treated music as a cultural currency, a shared language,” according to insights shared in Spotify’s year-end analysis. That cultural instinct found new expression through the platform’s Blend feature, which grew 17% as couples, friends and work teams used the tool to compare tastes and bridge unspoken divides.

2025 Spotify Wrapped. Credit: Spotify.
2025 Spotify Wrapped. Credit: Spotify.

Black Sherif Dominance

Dominating Ghana’s 2025 soundscape was Black Sherif, whose emotionally grounded tracks provided the year’s unofficial soundtrack. His music travelled through trotros, university campuses and late-night conversations, offering what listeners described as emotional clarity during a transformative year for the nation’s music consumption habits.

Black Sherif. Photo Credit: Black Sherif/Instagram.
Black Sherif. Photo Credit: Black Sherif/Instagram.

Meanwhile, AI DJ emerged as Africa’s most-used Spotify feature, with Ghanaian listeners particularly embracing its ability to navigate between dawn devotions and Friday night energy—reflecting the country’s diverse spiritual and social rhythms.

AratheJay Breaks Through

The year also demonstrated Ghana’s ability to rapidly elevate emerging artists into the national consciousness. AratheJay topped Ghana’s AI DJ charts with “Jesus Christ 2,” a track that resonated across prayer moments, social media feeds and daily commutes by blending spirituality with youth culture.

AratheJay. Photo Credit: Supplied.
AratheJay. Photo Credit: Supplied.

Amaarae closed 2025 as Ghana’s most shared artist, with her album “BLACK STAR” becoming the nation’s most shared body of work. Her globally curious, futuristic sound represented more than musical preference, sharing her tracks became an act of cultural pride and identity expression.

The insights from Spotify suggests 2025 wasn’t just a strong year for Ghanaian music but the year streaming technology finally caught up to how Ghanaians have always believed music should work: together.

Jude Tackie, Ghana Music
A a pop-culture journalist highlighting the Ghanaian pop-culture and creative space through storytelling.
