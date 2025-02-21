Rising star Beniikay
Beniikay: The rising Afrobeat star blending culture and sound

Explore the vibrant sounds of Beniikay, an emerging Afrobeat artist blending cultural authenticity with fresh, unique rhythms

Beniikay, born Benjamin Kwofie, is an emerging Afrobeat artist with a passion for creating vibrant melodies and infectious rhythms.

His deep admiration for music has fueled his journey into the world of Afrobeat, where he blends cultural authenticity with a fresh, unique sound.

Driven by a love for rhythm and creative expression, Beniikay aims to connect with listeners and inspire unity through his music.

Starting his artistic journey without any particular external influences, Beniikay’s work reflects a pure dedication to the craft.

He draws inspiration from his personal experiences and interests outside of music, such as football, fashion, and self-development—all of which shape his perspective and creativity.

Watch Omo Ologo by Beniikay ft. FeelingBoy Khalifa

His approach to Afrobeat is rooted in storytelling and the desire to evoke emotion through sound.

Beniikay is gearing up to release his latest single, “Monalisa.” The track promises to showcase his evolution as an artist and deliver the vibrant energy his fans have come to expect.

As he continues his journey, “Monalisa” serves as another step in solidifying Beniikay’s place as an exciting talent in Afrobeat.

