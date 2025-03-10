Ad imageAd image
New artiste Tdooooo
Tdooooo begins journey to music fame

Meet Tdooooo, the 23-year-old Ghanaian artist whose debut single Meant to Be is set to make waves in the music scene.

With unreleased songs in the vault, a twin-like aura, and an alias that perfectly captures his essence, the hype surrounding rising Afropop star Tdooooo is undeniable.

At 23, the US-based Ghanaian singer is ready to make waves with his debut single ‘Meant to Be’.

Tdooooo, born Terry Frimpong Gasper, has always been confident in his ability, drawing comparisons to the late Highlife legend Terry Bonchaka from an early age.

Originally from Gbawe, Ghana, Tdooooo’s musical journey began early, inspired by his parents’ love for 1980s hits.

By 17, he was already experimenting with music, creating a potential 500 unreleased tracks.

His influences include Juice WRLD, Burna Boy, and King Promise, blending Afro-inspired sounds with his own unique style.

With Meant to Be, Tdooooo aims to redefine the genre and inspire change with irresistibly fresh sounds. The single marks the beginning of his musical career, with fans eagerly awaiting its release.

