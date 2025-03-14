Kojo Blak on DSCVRY: A Buzzing Talent with Sensational Melodies 

Some artists come with excitement and sensation in Ghana’s music space. One of such dazzling talents is Kojo Blak and only fit that he is the first artist on “DSCVRY“. He is currently one of the buzzing artists in the country, gaining widespread attention with his viral tracks – “Excellent” featuring Kelvynboy and the Sarkodie-assisted “Next Door.” But is this just an overnight rise, a one-hit wonder, or does Kojo Blak have lasting talent?

Born McDonald Adotey Braide, he has been on a steady course for the past three years. With a consistent release strategy, he has dropped six songs and his debut EP, “757,” signaling a well-planned journey ahead.

The Ghanaian talent hails from Accra and draws inspiration from high-life legends like E.T. Mensah, OSIBISA, Nana Ampadu, and Daddy Lumba. He also takes his artistic influence from childhood idols like Michael Jackson, Bob Marley, and the Fugees. Through his music, he tells stories of struggle, love, heartbreak, vulnerability, and perseverance – reflecting his experiences and those of his community.

Kojo Blak. Photo Credit: Kojo Blak.

If there’s one thing that makes Kojo Blak a sensation, it is his writing style. The intriguing style of Kojo Blak’s pen game has become fascinating as he continues to refine his craft. He has shown there is more in-store, as evident in “Next Door.” His ability to blend sophisticated writing with evocative melodies on a seductively layered theme is impressive. He is here, playing the game and making his strides.

Check out top three songs from Kojo Blak

Excellent – feat. Kelyvnboy

Next Door – Kojo Blak feat. Sarkodie

Rugged – feat. Olivetheboy