Paul Noun on DSCVRY: Music with Grace & Substance

There were times when artistes did not breathe for validation and barely chased corners for the spotlight. Talents are skipping learning curves, the grilling and grinding that comes along with talent grooming and development. But there is one going by that play, and it is impressively paying off – his name, Paul Noun.

He has been a talent with patience, persistence and purpose. Born and raised in Takoradi, he was drawn to music as a passion and a calling. In 2021, his talent caught the attention of one of the country’s multi-hyphenate personalities, D-Black, leading him to a year of rigorous artist development under the renowned Black Avenue Muzik.

That period wasn’t just about learning the ropes but about sharpening his voice, refining his sound, and preparing for the moment the world would finally hear him. It was in 2023 that Paul officially debuted, introducing his talent to Ghanaians and the world at large.

Paul Noun. Photo Credit: Paul Noun.

Now it is 2025 and he just dropped his debut EP, “People, Places & Things,” a 3-track collection filled with his reflection on experiences, growth, and the emotions that shape his music. He is garnering critical acclaim and praise and right so.

Paul Noun doesn’t move with noise but with intent, which is evident in his trajectory as an artist. When he sings, “Nothing fit to shake us” on “Amen”, off his debut EP, he subtly shares his philosophy of faith and grace. Like his name suggests, Paul is solid, unwavering, and in motion. The difference is that while nouns define things, Paul Noun is defining himself and he is our latest on “DSCVRY.”

