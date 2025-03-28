Wavy Denkyi on DSCVRY: A Voice for Music and Community

Bernard Denkyi Darko, known in music under the name Wavy Denkyi, is a budding Ghanaian rapper demonstrating a deep connection to his roots. His music blends local influences, creating a friendly sound.

Since his debut in 2021, he has steadily built a name for himself, releasing “ACCRA Stay by Plan” with fellow Ghanaian rapper Medikal and his well-received EP, “Flawless Entrant.”

The Ghanaian talent debuted “Jumble,” an unfeatured project, in November 2024, demonstrating his standout ability. Fans are eager to see what’s next, with an album already out and new music expected in 2025.

Wavy Denkyi for DSCVRY. Photo Credit: Wavy Denkyi.

Beyond music, Denkyi is making a difference. Through his foundation, he supports underprivileged children in Agbogbloshie with education and mentorship.

He continues to demonstrate the power of music by using his platform to uplift others while staying true to his craft. On DSCVRY today, we present to you Wavy Denkyi.

Check out the top three songs from Wavy Denkyi

1. Twin City

2. Accra Stay By Plan feat. Medikal

3. Sansani