DSCVRY: Ess Thee Legend – No Gimmicks, All in, All Heart

Ess Thee Legend is one of the most compelling voices shaping the new wave of Ghanaian soul. Formerly known as Essilfie, the Afro-soul singer and songwriter has consistently pushed her craft with raw and honest music that blends soul, Afropop, and profound cultural influences.

A 2025 TGMA Unsung nominee, she’s not only earned a spot on the prestigious stage in Takoradi but also in the hearts of fans who connect with her distinct sound.

From her latest single “Notice Me” to 2023’s “You Will Know My Name” EP, which housed songs like “Bum Bum“, “Prayed Up“, and “Fake Love“, Ess has shown range and intentionality.

Ess Thee Legend on DSCVRY. Photo Credit: Ess Thee Legend/Instagram

With three EPs, a signature annual concert dubbed “Ess Live”, and a fearless approach to challenging stereotypes around women in music. As our “DSCVRY” artiste for the week, Ess Thee Legend is doing things on her terms; authentic, focused, and unapologetically her.

Check out the sounds from Ess Thee Legend

Notice Me

Bum Bum feat. Titi Owusu

African Woman feat. Big Ozed