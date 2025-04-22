Ad imageAd image
DSCVRY: Sahene, A New Voice for a Generation Figuring it out in Real Time

On DSCVRY today, we spot another amazing talent, Sahene whose music cuts through genres and speaks to the realities of young life today.

Jude Tackie
Jude Tackie, Ghana Music - Writer
Sahene for DSCVRY. Photo Credit: Sahene/Instagram
Sahene for DSCVRY.Photo Credit: Sahene/Instagram

Sahene represents a fresh generation of Ghanaian artists. He is one of the new voices and talents pushing the boundaries of sound and storytelling in Ghana.

Check out sounds from Sahene

Born Michael Asante Yeboah, he touts himself as a multi-genre artist. Nonetheless, he comfortably flows between drill, grime and soulful melodies often grounded in deep lyrics and lived experience.

A 2024 AfroFuture Rising Star Top 12 finalist, Sahene’s steady rise is backed by two solid projects: the “Slow Steady” EP and his 2024 album, “A Break from Being Broken,” a raw, introspective body of work.

Sahene for DSCVRY. Photo Credit: Sahene/Instagram.
Sahene for DSCVRY. Photo Credit: Sahene/Instagram

He’s also shown range with songs like his tribute to Asamoah Gyan, a thoughtful celebration of the football icon that balances national pride with reflections on hope and resilience.

In 2025, the Ghanaian talent returned with “Love & Money” and “Gear”, two releases showing sonic growth, youth exuberance and awareness. Sahene, our latest on DSCVRY may still be early in the game, but with this level of clarity and consistency, his name won’t be easy to miss.

Sahene for DSCVRY. Photo Credit: Sahene/Instagram.
Sahene for DSCVRY. Photo Credit: Sahene/Instagram

Check out sounds from Sahene

GEARS

Love & Money

For Life

Sahene for DSCVRY. Photo Credit: Sahene/Instagram
Sahene for DSCVRY. Photo Credit: Sahene/Instagram
Jude Tackie, Ghana Music
A a pop-culture journalist highlighting the Ghanaian pop-culture and creative space through storytelling.
