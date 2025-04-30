Ad imageAd image
Discovery

DSCVRY: CozyPols, A Space for Emotion, Style, and Community

On DSCVRY today, we spotlight another interesting talent in CozyPols. A Ghanaian Alté artist and popular of the sensation music collective, 99PHACES.

Jude Tackie, Ghana Music
Jude Tackie, Ghana Music - Writer
CozyPols for DSCVRY. Photo Credit: CozyPols/Instagram
Music talents are interesting crops of creative honing diverse talents, and CozyPols is uniquely one. The promising Ghanaian talent found his voice through visuals before discovering a deeper one in music.

Contents
Menko Me Hemaa
Pick a Date (J33J3) feat. Ria Boss
Tseyo My Love

That journey led him to 99Phaces, a collective he helped shape with close, equally talented and sensational collaborators like Freddie Gambini, Moffy, Insvne Auggie, MLHNAY, KiKi Celine, and Anabel Rose. Together, they released a critically acclaimed project, “So We Made A Tape“, in 2023.

CozyPols with 99PHACES for DSCVRY. Photo Credit: CozyPols/Instagram.
Despite being instrumental in the collective, he’s been churning out some feel-good sounds. CozyPols released his debut solo EP, “With Love, Cozï,” this year, 2025. It’s a personal take on love, heartbreak, and growth themes, set against a soundscape that moves between Afrofusion, Hip-Hop, and Hiplife. He has good command and flair, and an Alté-leaning aesthetic shapes his sound.

CozyPols, our latest on DSCVRY, is building with intention and keeping the people who matter close.

CozyPols for DSCVRY. Photo Credit: CozyPols/Instagram
Check out sounds from CozyPols

Menko Me Hemaa

Pick a Date (J33J3) feat. Ria Boss

Tseyo My Love

CozyPols for DSCVRY. Photo Credit: CozyPols/Instagram
