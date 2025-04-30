DSCVRY: CozyPols, A Space for Emotion, Style, and Community

Music talents are interesting crops of creative honing diverse talents, and CozyPols is uniquely one. The promising Ghanaian talent found his voice through visuals before discovering a deeper one in music.

That journey led him to 99Phaces, a collective he helped shape with close, equally talented and sensational collaborators like Freddie Gambini, Moffy, Insvne Auggie, MLHNAY, KiKi Celine, and Anabel Rose. Together, they released a critically acclaimed project, “So We Made A Tape“, in 2023.

CozyPols with 99PHACES for DSCVRY. Photo Credit: CozyPols/Instagram.

Despite being instrumental in the collective, he’s been churning out some feel-good sounds. CozyPols released his debut solo EP, “With Love, Cozï,” this year, 2025. It’s a personal take on love, heartbreak, and growth themes, set against a soundscape that moves between Afrofusion, Hip-Hop, and Hiplife. He has good command and flair, and an Alté-leaning aesthetic shapes his sound.

CozyPols, our latest on DSCVRY, is building with intention and keeping the people who matter close.

CozyPols for DSCVRY. Photo Credit: CozyPols/Instagram

Check out sounds from CozyPols

Menko Me Hemaa

Tseyo My Love

CozyPols for DSCVRY. Photo Credit: CozyPols/Instagram