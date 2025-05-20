Discovery

DSCVRY: Kiki Celine is Finding Power in Vulnerability

New on DSCVRY is Kiki Celine, a member of the 99PHACES collective. With a soulful voice and a honest pen Kiki Celine is a name you’ll keep hearing.

Jude Tackie, Ghana Music
Jude Tackie, Ghana Music - Writer
Photo Credit: Kiki Celine.
Kiki Celine for DSCVRY. Photo Credit: Kiki Celine

Kiki Celine is impressively becoming one of the most promising voices in Ghana’s alternative R&B and Afropop space. Touted earlier this year by the Ghana Music team as one to watch, her growth is steadily matching the buzz with each new release.

Her strength lies in her ability to make music that feels honest. With a naturally soulful voice and a clear emotional range, Kiki Celine writes lyrics that come straight from lived experience. Songs like “Desire”, “Fragile”, “Memory Lane”, and “Old Love” have given listeners a look into her world; soft yet firm, personal yet relatable.

Photo Credit: Kiki Celine.
Kiki Celine for DSCVRY. Photo Credit: Kiki Celine.

While dazzling with her collective 99PHACES, she is also building solo momentum. Her voice has added depth to collaborative tracks like “Closer Tonight” (with Iyke Parker and Leonardoddj), “Breathe” (on Mél’s For Melanin Girllies), and “Last Call” by RBJ and Bryan The Mensah.

Photo Credit: Kiki Celine.
Kiki Celine for DSCVRY. Photo Credit: Kiki Celine.

She cites Gyakie, SZA, Tems, MzVee, and Baaba J as key inspirations not just for sound but for presence. With a clear direction and steady growth, she is focused on making music that connects and she is our latest talet on DSCVRY.

Photo Credit: Kiki Celine.
Kiki Celine for DSCVRY. Photo Credit: Kiki Celine.

Old Love

Fragile

Memory Lane

Jude Tackie, Ghana Music
A a pop-culture journalist highlighting the Ghanaian pop-culture and creative space through storytelling.
Dada KD passes away; Ghana mourns Highlife star
King Is Here! Strongman solidifies his crown with new song feat. Kweku Flick
Africori celebrates Kweku Smoke’s triple win at the 26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards
Kojo Manuel and DJ Vyrusky make history with first hypeman-DJ set at Telecel Ghana Music Awards 2025
New Music: Bosheba sends a strong message with ‘Mensosor Woso’
