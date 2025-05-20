DSCVRY: Kiki Celine is Finding Power in Vulnerability

Kiki Celine is impressively becoming one of the most promising voices in Ghana’s alternative R&B and Afropop space. Touted earlier this year by the Ghana Music team as one to watch, her growth is steadily matching the buzz with each new release.

Her strength lies in her ability to make music that feels honest. With a naturally soulful voice and a clear emotional range, Kiki Celine writes lyrics that come straight from lived experience. Songs like “Desire”, “Fragile”, “Memory Lane”, and “Old Love” have given listeners a look into her world; soft yet firm, personal yet relatable.

Kiki Celine for DSCVRY. Photo Credit: Kiki Celine.

While dazzling with her collective 99PHACES, she is also building solo momentum. Her voice has added depth to collaborative tracks like “Closer Tonight” (with Iyke Parker and Leonardoddj), “Breathe” (on Mél’s For Melanin Girllies), and “Last Call” by RBJ and Bryan The Mensah.

She cites Gyakie, SZA, Tems, MzVee, and Baaba J as key inspirations not just for sound but for presence. With a clear direction and steady growth, she is focused on making music that connects and she is our latest talet on DSCVRY.

