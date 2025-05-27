Discovery

DSCVRY: BlaKid is Here for Culture

On DSCVRY today is just a young artist repping where he’s from, in the voice that feels most honest to him. He is Blakid.

Jude Tackie, Ghana Music
Jude Tackie
BlaKid for DSCVRY. Photo Credit: BlaKid
BlaKid for DSCVRY. Photo Credit: BlaKid

BlaKid portrays his purpose, and not only his music but also his name says much. Short for “Black Identity,” the Osu-born artist rallies behind the “Black Star” insignia as a Ghanaian while using his music to spotlight language, culture, and community.

He raps and sings in Ga, Twi, and English, effortlessly blending them to create a sound that feels both local and wide-reaching.

Born Emmanuel Kabu Ocansey, Blakid stands out for his ability to naturally fuse raw lyricism with melodic flows. His use of the Ga dialect is a nod to his flair and intentional to his purpose. He wants to keep the culture alive and heard in a space that rarely puts it front and centre.

BlaKid for DSCVRY. Photo Credit: BlaKid
BlaKid for DSCVRY. Photo Credit: BlaKid

He gained more attention as part of Shatta Wale’s “Accra Invasion Project” and later performed and collaborated with the dancehall artist. For BlaKid, he is carving a lane that bridges tradition and the now.

BlaKid’s music is rooted in identity. As he shares his stories, he reminds people where they’re from, and on DSCVRY today, we aid in his purpose.

BlaKid for DSCVRY. Photo Credit: BlaKid
BlaKid for DSCVRY. Photo Credit: BlaKid

Check out sounds from BlaKid

Baa Sumo Mi

Fake Love

Banger

Jude Tackie, Ghana Music
A a pop-culture journalist highlighting the Ghanaian pop-culture and creative space through storytelling.
Ghana Music Awards USA unveils 2025 nominees
Gospel Queen Piesie Esther releases new song; ‘Ogya Refix’
Chronicling The Challenges of Recording Music in Accra
Ghana Music Awards USA 2025 nominees to be announced live on UTV this Saturday
DSCVRY: Kiki Celine is Finding Power in Vulnerability
Jude Tackie, Ghana Music
Writer
A a pop-culture journalist highlighting the Ghanaian pop-culture and creative space through storytelling.
Previous Article Black Sherif. Photo Credit: Black Sherif/Instagram. It feels like déjà vu – Black Sherif talks COLORS show
