DSCVRY: Saint Valentine is Telling Love Stories Through Highlife and House

From dancefloors to daydreams, Saint Valentine casts his net wide with his sound hits home. Dive into his story on DSCVRY now.

Jude Tackie, Ghana Music
Jude Tackie, Ghana Music - Writer
Born Oscar Azimana, Saint Valentine has worn a few hats, from dancer, model, and songwriter, but his stories breathe best in music. Saint Valentine is up to shaping a familiar sound, yet it comes fresh for music fans at every listen.

Menseida, Skirt, Street

Initially known as Mestar Oscar, the singer, songwriter, and performer is challenging his passion for exploring love, emotion, and identity through music rooted in highlife but open to everything from electronic to house.

His recent EP, “Trapped In The Highlife,” clearly reflects that blend. The EP houses tracks like “Menseida,” “Skirt,” and “Street.” He leans into themes of duality, how joy and heartbreak often sit side by side. It is music made for both the dancefloor and moments alone.

Saint Valentine’s influences stretch wide. He draws from the tradition of Ghanaian highlife and experiments with global sounds, always chasing honesty in his work. He describes himself as still evolving, but every release shows clearer direction and intent.

Beyond music, he brings the same energy to dance and modelling. But it’s his charisma, openness, and attention to feeling that makes his art resonate. Latest on DSCVRY, Saint Valentine is here for the feelings and connections.

Check out sounds from Saint Valentine

Menseida

Skirt

Street

Jude Tackie, Ghana Music
A a pop-culture journalist highlighting the Ghanaian pop-culture and creative space through storytelling.
The Spirit of Hiplife Lives as Ghana’s Beat of Identity and Influence – A Spotify Report
Welcome To June 2025 – Ghana Music’s Playlist For The Month
TZNLive: Successful display of ministry and creative excellence
Dear Artists, You Need To Show Some Personality
New music! Levite Shabach releases worship anthem ‘Maranatha’
