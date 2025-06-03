DSCVRY: Saint Valentine is Telling Love Stories Through Highlife and House

Born Oscar Azimana, Saint Valentine has worn a few hats, from dancer, model, and songwriter, but his stories breathe best in music. Saint Valentine is up to shaping a familiar sound, yet it comes fresh for music fans at every listen.

Initially known as Mestar Oscar, the singer, songwriter, and performer is challenging his passion for exploring love, emotion, and identity through music rooted in highlife but open to everything from electronic to house.

Photo Credit: Saint Valentine.

His recent EP, “Trapped In The Highlife,” clearly reflects that blend. The EP houses tracks like “Menseida,” “Skirt,” and “Street.” He leans into themes of duality, how joy and heartbreak often sit side by side. It is music made for both the dancefloor and moments alone.

Saint Valentine’s influences stretch wide. He draws from the tradition of Ghanaian highlife and experiments with global sounds, always chasing honesty in his work. He describes himself as still evolving, but every release shows clearer direction and intent.

Photo Credit: Saint Valentine

Beyond music, he brings the same energy to dance and modelling. But it’s his charisma, openness, and attention to feeling that makes his art resonate. Latest on DSCVRY, Saint Valentine is here for the feelings and connections.

Photo Credit: Saint Valentine

Check out sounds from Saint Valentine

Menseida

Skirt

Street

Photo Credit: Saint Valentine