Ad imageAd image
Discovery

DSCVRY: Tsie is Ready to Share All the Gem

Versatile musician, Tsie is our latest talent on DSCVRY. His music is grounded in authentic African rhythms and sounds.

Jude Tackie, Ghana Music
Jude Tackie, Ghana Music - Writer
Tsie for DSCVRY. Photo Credit: Tsie/Instagram.
Tsie for DSCVRY. Photo Credit: Tsie/Instagram

Not many are familiar with the talent Tsie, but the musician is not new to the city’s music scene. You will find early signs of his sound through his live performances across the city and on SoundCloud: guitar-led, soul-touched, and quietly confident delivery.

Contents
Check out Sounds from TsieOdo KanSinatanale with Lagos In ParisAnti-gravity

However, it appears that this year, 2025, marks his formal entry into the wider music space, this time ready to be found.

Formerly known as Daddo Gyan, the Accra-based singer, songwriter, performer, and producer has spent the past few years crafting a sound that is not so familiar but original and personal.

Tsie for DSCVRY. Photo Credit: Tsie/Instagram.
Tsie for DSCVRY. Photo Credit: Tsie/Instagram.

Raised around music and trained in film, the singer builds his songs with the patience of someone who values feeling over formula. His music output carries years of practice and presence. Over time, he has developed a sound that draws from highlife, palm wine, blues, and soul—anchored by raspy vocals and warm guitar chords.

Tsie for DSCVRY. Photo Credit: Tsie/Instagram.
Tsie for DSCVRY. Photo Credit: Tsie/Instagram.

For someone who also studied film in Accra, Johannesburg, and Helsinki, it makes sense that our latest talent on DSCVRY, Tsie’s music, moves like scenes across the continent framed with care and full of feeling.

Tsie for DSCVRY. Photo Credit: Tsie/Instagram.
Tsie for DSCVRY. Photo Credit: Tsie/Instagram.

Check out Sounds from Tsie

Odo Kan

Sinatanale with Lagos In Paris

Anti-gravity

Tsie for DSCVRY. Photo Credit: Tsie/Instagram.
Tsie for DSCVRY. Photo Credit: Tsie/Instagram.
author avatar
Jude Tackie, Ghana Music
A a pop-culture journalist highlighting the Ghanaian pop-culture and creative space through storytelling.
See Full Bio
Music industry gathers for TGMA National Music Summit 2025
Melodies In The North: Meet Ibee Melody
Kurl Songx comes through with new single “Carry Me Go”
“Can’t Tell It All” but The Core – A Review
On Your Radar: Check out the top picks for May
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByJude Tackie, Ghana Music
Writer
Follow:
A a pop-culture journalist highlighting the Ghanaian pop-culture and creative space through storytelling.
Previous Article Yaa Jackson Feel the love in new sultry song ‘Moses’ by Yaa Jackson
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Skyface SDW. Photo Credit: Badex.
Dw3: Skyface SDW links up with Pappy Kojo, Jay Bahd & more on new song
Music
DJ Wallpaper. Photo Credit: DJ Wallpaper.
DJ Wallpaper amplifies the pulse as Smirnoff In The Mix prepares to hit the streets in celebration of flavour, sound, and Guinness Ghana at 65
News
Phrankie
Phrankie creates magic on new song ‘Far Away’ feat. D Jay
Music
Carry Me Go - Kurl Songx
Lyrics: Carry Me Go by Kurl Songx
Music
Joe Mettle
New Music: Joe Mettle releases spirit-lifting song ‘Grateful’
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

Yaa Jackson
Feel the love in new sultry song ‘Moses’ by Yaa Jackson
Music
Sablar
Sablar offers peace amid chaos in new soulful song ‘Labadi’
Music
Kobby Rankz
New music! Kobby Rankz drops motivational Dancehall anthem ‘Survivor’
Music
Gyakie at UG. Credit: KOA/X.
Gyakie discusses music and creativity with UG students
News
Stonebwoy's Plea to Robbers: Return Stolen Mercedes Benz C300 - Full Details HERE!
Bad Girl (MOLiy Coco): Stonebwoy drops fresh spin on Moliy’s ‘Shake It To The Max’
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Levite Shabach
New music! Levite Shabach releases worship anthem ‘Maranatha’
Music
Piesie Esther
Gospel Queen Piesie Esther releases new song; ‘Ogya Refix’
Music
Wobe Kumi by Bosheba
New Music: Bosheba sends a strong message with ‘Mensosor Woso’
Music
Kwame Acheampong H. Photo Credit: Kwame Acheampong H
Ghanaian-American artist Kwame Acheampong H announces uplifting Pop Gospel single “Praise Will Rise” – Out May 21
News
Daughters of Glorious Jesus
Daughters of Glorious Jesus celebrates Otumfuor Osei Tutu II birthday with new song
Music

You Might Also Like