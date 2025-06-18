DSCVRY: Tsie is Ready to Share All the Gem

Not many are familiar with the talent Tsie, but the musician is not new to the city’s music scene. You will find early signs of his sound through his live performances across the city and on SoundCloud: guitar-led, soul-touched, and quietly confident delivery.

However, it appears that this year, 2025, marks his formal entry into the wider music space, this time ready to be found.

Formerly known as Daddo Gyan, the Accra-based singer, songwriter, performer, and producer has spent the past few years crafting a sound that is not so familiar but original and personal.

Tsie for DSCVRY. Photo Credit: Tsie/Instagram.

Raised around music and trained in film, the singer builds his songs with the patience of someone who values feeling over formula. His music output carries years of practice and presence. Over time, he has developed a sound that draws from highlife, palm wine, blues, and soul—anchored by raspy vocals and warm guitar chords.

For someone who also studied film in Accra, Johannesburg, and Helsinki, it makes sense that our latest talent on DSCVRY, Tsie’s music, moves like scenes across the continent framed with care and full of feeling.

Check out Sounds from Tsie

Odo Kan

Sinatanale with Lagos In Paris

Anti-gravity

