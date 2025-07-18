Ad imageAd image
Discovery

DSCVRY: Music is a Way Back to the Beginning – NOTSE

On DSCVRY today, NOTSE holds space, melody and presence with music rooted in familiar rhythms.

Jude Tackie, Ghana Music
Jude Tackie, Ghana Music - Writer
Notse. Photo Credit: Notse
NOTSE for DSCVRY. Photo Credit: NOTSE

People trace their roots and heritage through music, and most often, it is not how loud the music is, but how closely it resonates with where they come from. Even if you are hearing NOTSE, our latest talent for DSCVRY, for the first time, there is something familiar about his sound.

Contents
Check Out Sounds from NOTSEMIJOArmageddonWork and Pray

It could be the way his voice settles into the beat, or how his lyrics carry both calm and feeling. Whatever it is, it effortlessly draws people to his music.

He formerly rallied under the name Lvrry J, but now being NOTSE, he has grown into one of Ghana’s most promising young voices. His name change and his ability to blend genres fluidly is just a reflection of who he is and his appreciation for his roots.

NOTSE for DSCVRY. Photo Credit: Notse
NOTSE for DSCVRY. Photo Credit: Notse
NOTSE for DSCVRY. Photo Credit: Notse
NOTSE for DSCVRY. Photo Credit: Notse
NOTSE for DSCVRY. Photo Credit: Notse
NOTSE for DSCVRY. Photo Credit: Notse

The bugging artist’s sound pulls from the rhythms of Jama and leans into Afrobeats, but iconically carries the spirit of Wulomei’s timeless feel.

His strength is in the balance between melody and flow, subtlety and impact. The music refreshingly carries a sense of place.

Check Out Sounds from NOTSE

MIJO

Armageddon

Work and Pray

author avatar
Jude Tackie, Ghana Music
A a pop-culture journalist highlighting the Ghanaian pop-culture and creative space through storytelling.
See Full Bio
Top 3 picks to introduce you to Enam, “The Afro-Spiritualist”
Moliy leads, Black Sherif dominates, new wave rises in 2025 Spotify Global Impact List, Ghana
Daughters of Glorious Jesus & Nsawam Prison Choir deliver message of faith in ‘Oteneneeni (The Righteous)’
Donzy releases ‘Problem’ feat. Fameye in raw Hiplife life tales
Wiafe SwiitLypz gets real on new song ‘So Mpa Ne Mu’
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByJude Tackie, Ghana Music
Writer
Follow:
A a pop-culture journalist highlighting the Ghanaian pop-culture and creative space through storytelling.
Previous Article Gyakie Gyakie releases entertaining music video for ‘Unconditional’
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Graceland Music. Photo Credit: Graceland Music/Supplied.
Graceland Music set to release its new single “Y’ABA Y’ABA (AYEYI)” on July 18
News
DJ Millzy - Pine & Ginja Tour
DJ Millzy wraps up Pine & Jinja Tour Phase One
News
Wendy Shay
Tracy Shay stars in Wendy Shay new ‘Too Late Remix’ music video
Music
For the Popping by King Paluta
2025 Week 28: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Sarkodie
Lavida Loca: Sarkodie excels with Lasmid on new song
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

Gyakie
Gyakie releases entertaining music video for ‘Unconditional’
Music
AratheJay. Photo Credit: AratheJay/Instagram.
AratheJay makes it to Spotify’s Global Impact List with “Fire”
News
Rocky Dawuni
New music! Rocky Dawuni – I Got A Song featuring Cedella Marley is here
Music
DarkoVibes
DarkoVibes blends Trap with Ghanaian vibes in ‘Toffee’ feat. Xlimkid
Music
Bosom P-Yung
Back To Basics: Bosom P-Yung returns to his rawest on new album
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Ras Kuuku
Sika Dam! Ras Kuuku celebrates wealth in new song
Music
Reggae Star Ras Kuuku
Ras Kuuku fuses Amapiano rhythms with Reggae in ‘Come Hear Me’
Music
Patapaa
Patapaa drops new song ‘Nyonko Bone’ – A message to fake friends
Music
KobbyRockz
KobbyRockz drops sweet Hiplife song ‘Wonkoa’ featuring Pm2Asap
Music
Brenny
Brenny debuts with ‘In Denial (M.I.A.)’, a song you will resonate deeply with
Music

You Might Also Like