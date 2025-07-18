DSCVRY: Music is a Way Back to the Beginning – NOTSE

People trace their roots and heritage through music, and most often, it is not how loud the music is, but how closely it resonates with where they come from. Even if you are hearing NOTSE, our latest talent for DSCVRY, for the first time, there is something familiar about his sound.

It could be the way his voice settles into the beat, or how his lyrics carry both calm and feeling. Whatever it is, it effortlessly draws people to his music.

He formerly rallied under the name Lvrry J, but now being NOTSE, he has grown into one of Ghana’s most promising young voices. His name change and his ability to blend genres fluidly is just a reflection of who he is and his appreciation for his roots.

NOTSE for DSCVRY. Photo Credit: Notse

The bugging artist’s sound pulls from the rhythms of Jama and leans into Afrobeats, but iconically carries the spirit of Wulomei’s timeless feel.

His strength is in the balance between melody and flow, subtlety and impact. The music refreshingly carries a sense of place.

Check Out Sounds from NOTSE

MIJO

Armageddon

Work and Pray