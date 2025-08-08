Ad imageAd image
DSCVRY: A Voice of Pentecostal Power – Cofi Boham

Meet Cofi Boham on DSCVRY today, a fresh sound of divine devotion for Christian worshippers.

Cofi Boham for DSCVRY. Photo Credit: Cofi Boham/Instagram.
Cofi Boham is another remarkable talent among Ghanaian gospel musicians. He is not widely known in mainstream circles, but his influence runs deep among worship circles and faith-driven audiences. For other Christians unfamiliar with the singer, his sound blends deep spiritual conviction with musical precision. His songs are crafted for moments of real encounter.

Images of Cofi BohamCheck Out Sounds from Edem EvangelistƆwɔ Nkwa (He Has Life)Eggs in One BasketBloodoo

Rooted in Pentecostal expression, Cofi’s music reflects strong faith and intense devotion. He sings and ministers while each song feels designed to elevate the spirit and guide listeners into worship. Whether live or recorded, his delivery holds the kind of spiritual weight often found in revival meetings.

Cofi’s style is authentically powerful with uncluttered melodies, allowing the message to shine. There is also a noticeable sincerity in how he approaches songwriting. There is a clear desire to draw people closer to God and experience an unwavering faith through sound.

Images of Cofi Boham

Over the period, Cofi Boham has shown commitment to using music as a tool for ministry. His songs carry a sense of urgency, calling believers to more profound devotion and prayer. His growing catalogue points to a man focused more on impact and this is why he is our latest on DSCVRY.

Check Out Sounds from Edem Evangelist

Ɔwɔ Nkwa (He Has Life)

Eggs in One Basket

Bloodoo

