DSCVRY: Haeven Finds Joy and Strength in Music

We introduce Haeven on DSCVRY, the budding star tied to her personal journey.

Jude Tackie, Ghana Music
Jude Tackie, Ghana Music - Writer
Haeven for DSCVRY. Photo Credit: Haeven/Instagram.
Heaven on DSCVRY.Photo Credit: Haeven/Instagram.

Sometimes the most powerful artists are the ones who refuse to be saved by anyone but themselves. Haeven, the Ghanaian artist whose name tells you everything, is one of such. When life felt like misery, she became her own safe space built from music, resilience, and raw honesty.

Liquor In A TeacupDissrespectBite The Bullet

Her voice carries this duality of sounding soft-spoken in conversation, but transforms at the microphone into something simply different—raspy, commanding and thrilling. It’s the sound of someone who has learned to channel pain into power.

As a distinctive MC, Haeven understands that space can be just as powerful as sound. For her, genre choices follow her emotions with hip-hop for anger, RnB for heartbreak and soul for reflection. It’s music that maps the full spectrum of human feeling.

Images of Haeven

Haeven for DSCVRY. Photo Credit: Haeven/Instagram.
Haeven for DSCVRY. Photo Credit: Haeven/Instagram.
Haeven for DSCVRY. Photo Credit: Haeven/Instagram.
Haeven for DSCVRY. Photo Credit: Haeven/Instagram.
Haeven for DSCVRY. Photo Credit: Haeven/Instagram.
Haeven for DSCVRY. Photo Credit: Haeven/Instagram.

Over the period, her mantra runs as joy isn’t the absence of struggle, but it’s what happens when you stop waiting for rescue and start creating your own sanctuary.

Haeven aims to make people feel seen and understood through music, the way other artists once did for her. In a world that often feels isolating, that’s not just art—that’s service.

Check Out Sounds from Haeven

Liquor In A Teacup

Dissrespect

Bite The Bullet

Jude Tackie, Ghana Music
A a pop-culture journalist highlighting the Ghanaian pop-culture and creative space through storytelling.
Jude Tackie, Ghana Music
Writer
Follow:
A a pop-culture journalist highlighting the Ghanaian pop-culture and creative space through storytelling.
You Might Also Like