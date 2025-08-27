Ad imageAd image
Discovery

DSCVRY: AMOS K, Pushing a Generation on the Rise

Meet Amos K on DSCVRY today, Ghana's all-rounder paying his dues across the facets of music.

Jude Tackie, Ghana Music
Jude Tackie, Ghana Music - Writer
Amos K. Photo Credit: Amos K/Instagram.
Amos K.Amos K/Instagram.

Since stepping into professional music, Amos K, the independent Ghanaian artist, producer, and all-round creative visionary has been making a mark not only with his rhymes and dynamic flows but pushing the Ghanaian creative envelope.

Contents
Images of Amos KCheck Out Sounds from Amos KZangelewa feat. Bravo ISRCertified Loner BoyVoices

As an artist, he has a distinctive sound that seamlessly weaves English, Twi, and Pidgin into allegro-paced verses. Drawing from drill’s energy while steering clear of its harsher edges, Amos K has cultivated a contemporary rap style anchored by catchy, rollicking rhymes and hard-hitting bars. His artistic DNA carries influences from bigwigs like Kwesi Arthur, EL, Sarkodie, and the UK’s Central Cee.

Beyond the booth, Amos K champions Ghana’s creative ecosystem as founder of Amplify Ghana, a community-driven platform spotlighting underrepresented talents and stories across the entertainment landscape.

Images of Amos K

Amos K. Photo Credit: Amos K/Instagram.
Amos K. Photo Credit: Amos K/Instagram.
Amos K. Photo Credit: Amos K/Instagram.
Amos K. Photo Credit: Amos K/Instagram.
Amos K. Photo Credit: Amos K/Instagram.
Amos K. Photo Credit: Amos K/Instagram.
Amos K. Photo Credit: Amos K/Instagram.
Amos K. Photo Credit: Amos K/Instagram.

With his unwavering zeal and carved-out identity, this versatile rapper and producer continues his grim persistence and rebellion against convention, making him an impossible talent to ignore. Hence, we present you with Amos K on DSCVRY.

Check Out Sounds from Amos K

Zangelewa feat. Bravo ISR

Certified Loner Boy

Voices

author avatar
Jude Tackie, Ghana Music
A a pop-culture journalist highlighting the Ghanaian pop-culture and creative space through storytelling.
See Full Bio
Enlighten Yourself on the Practice of Music Catalogue Sales 
5 Shatta Wale Songs that Centre on Resilience Amid Controversy
Check Out “On Your Radar” Picks for July
Piesie Esther celebrates God’s Grace in new song ‘Nyame Ye’
5 Ghanaian classics ranked in Billboard’s Best Afrobeats Songs of All Time
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByJude Tackie, Ghana Music
Writer
Follow:
A a pop-culture journalist highlighting the Ghanaian pop-culture and creative space through storytelling.
Previous Article DJ Azonto. Photo Credit: DJ Azonto ‘Check N See’: DJ Azonto drops new Amapiano song
Next Article Tough rapper Gambo Gambo joins Moliy on Global Afrobeats Chart, with viral ‘Comma Tu-Tapel’
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Jay Ghartey
Jay Ghartey drops feel-good song ‘Party (Yegye Y’ani)’ feat. King Paluta
Music
Kofi Kinaata unveils full tracklist for his Kofi OO Kofi EP
‘It Is Finished’: Kofi Kinaata highlights harsh realities in new song
Music
Onua by De K
‘Winner’: De K drops new song of triumph
Music
MOGmusic
MOGmusic releases spirit-lifting new single ‘Your Name Is Jesus’
Music
Lali X Lola
Lali X Lola serve bold vibes in debut ‘Pepper Soup Album’
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

Mophty
Mophty releases music video for ‘Single’ feat. Kuami Eugene
Music
Tough rapper Gambo
Gambo joins Moliy on Global Afrobeats Chart, with viral ‘Comma Tu-Tapel’
News
DJ Azonto. Photo Credit: DJ Azonto
‘Check N See’: DJ Azonto drops new Amapiano song
Music
Kweku Flick
Kweku Flick captures the daily struggles of life in ‘Sikasem’
Music
Spotify. Credit: Spotify.
Spotify introduces direct messaging with new in-app tool
News
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Patapaa
Watch! Patapaa releases new music video for ‘Nyonko Bone’
Music
Efemor
Efemor drops catchy new dance song; ‘Jo’
Music
Donzy
Donzy releases ‘Problem’ feat. Fameye in raw Hiplife life tales
Music
Ras Kuuku
Sika Dam! Ras Kuuku celebrates wealth in new song
Music
Reggae Star Ras Kuuku
Ras Kuuku fuses Amapiano rhythms with Reggae in ‘Come Hear Me’
Music

You Might Also Like