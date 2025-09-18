DSCVRY: “Gargantuan Vibes Only” with Kwame Dabie

Ever so often, an artist emerges who embodies a feeling and crisp flow for a rapper. Kwame Dabie, the latest talent on DSCVRY is that artist. Hailing from Tema, his sound is an honest and captivating reflection of his home, blending street-smart swagger with wistful contemplation.

With a signature style that effortlessly weaves together English, Twi, and Pidgin, Kwame Dabie’s narratives are both authentic and relatable, touching on the hustle, the humour, and the hard truths of navigating life and the music industry.

Since starting out, he has released four EPs that map his growth and expanding range. Songs like “Gas” in 2024 gave him visibility, and his latest release, “False Prophets” (2025), has kept his name buzzing on social platforms. While many listeners connect his style to Omar Sterling of R2Bees, Dabie carries his own approach, shaped by consistency and a clear sense of identity.

Images of Kwame Dabie

Kwame Dabie for DSCVRY: Photo Credit: Kwame Dabie/Instagram. Kwame Dabie for DSCVRY: Photo Credit: Kwame Dabie/Instagram. Kwame Dabie for DSCVRY: Photo Credit: Kwame Dabie/Instagram.

His music, a striking fusion of trap and a smooth delivery he calls “Gargantuan Vibes,” is spirited yet deeply personal. With four EPs already in his discography, his journey has been one of consistent growth.

Kwame Dabie, our latest talent on DSCVRY is insistently a chronicler of his time, and his voice is one you’ll want to keep listening to. With every project, Kwame Dabie edges closer to becoming one of the voices listeners will look to for both energy and reflection in Ghanaian rap.

Check Out Sounds from Kwame Dabie

GAS

Troubles

WWW