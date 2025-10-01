DSCVRY: Ehu Finds Her Voice Between R&B and Soul

Ehu is one of Ghana’s fresh voices carving space with a sound that feels both intimate and universal. A singer-songwriter with a flair for blending R&B and indie influences, she creates music that lingers long after it’s heard.

Her songs are rooted in emotions and personal experiences, carried by smooth grooves and lyrics that speak with honesty.

In 2024, she introduced her artistry through “Ground Zero”, a five-track EP that revealed her depth and vision. It’s a project that does not just showcase her range but also sets the tone for her journey as an artist. The singer follows up with her latest EP project, “Time” this year.

Images of Ehu

Ehu. Photo Credit: Ehu/Instagram. Ehu. Photo Credit: Ehu/Instagram. Ehu. Photo Credit: Ehu/Instagram. Ehu. Photo Credit: Ehu/Instagram. Ehu. Photo Credit: Ehu/Instagram.

Ehu’s strength lies in how her music feels; soulful, relatable, and deeply emotive. With each release, she is building a connection with listeners who see themselves in her words and rhythms.

For DSCVRY, she represents the growing wave of Ghanaian talent making what R&B sounds like today.

Check Out Sounds from Ehu

Good Place

Time

People