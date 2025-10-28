Ad imageAd image
Discovery

DSCVRY: Kwartengg Makes the Old and the Now Refreshing

Kwartengg takes the spotlight on DSCVRY today and he a fresh take on Ghanaian music.

Jude Tackie, Ghana Music
Jude Tackie, Ghana Music - Writer
Kwartengg for DSCVRY. Photo Credit: Supplied.
Kwartengg for DSCVRY. Photo Credit: Supplied.

Kwartengg is one of the few artists in Ghana making tradition feel new again. The Kumasi-based multifaceted talent is pulling out a sound that fuses the pulse of modern drill with the depth of Ghana’s indigenous highlife. His latest single, “As It Is”, captures that balance perfectly, earthy, rhythmic, and unmistakably original.

Contents

Born Bernard Kwarteng, his artistry goes beyond music. With roots in visual art, fashion, and film, he approaches his craft as a full experience. His songs often reflect on identity, place, and time—how the past shapes the present and how Ghanaian creativity speaks to the world.

Based in Kumasi, Kwartengg has been shaping his sound for years. His earlier projects, like “IRED EP” and the “Akatafour Dwom” series, were raw reflections of real life, stories about survival, faith, and what it means to grow up Ghanaian today.

Images of Kwartengg

Kwartengg’s work is proof that music can carry memory and still move forward. He’s not just sampling Ghanaian sound, he is making it cool and reimagining it for a new generation. This is Kwartengg and he is our latest for DSCVRY.

Check Out Sounds from Kwartengg

As It Is

Sermon

Dreams and Prayer

author avatar
Jude Tackie, Ghana Music
A a pop-culture journalist highlighting the Ghanaian pop-culture and creative space through storytelling.
See Full Bio
Star-studded artist line-up announced for AfroFuture Ghana 2025
We Need to Ditch Our O₂ Arena Obsession as an Industry
How Video Games Became the New Streets for Ads and What Music Promoters Can Learn from it
The Kids Are Just Fine: 99 PHACES Portray Grace, Growth & Bliss
List of Ghanaian Athletes Who Also Make Music
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByJude Tackie, Ghana Music
Writer
Follow:
A a pop-culture journalist highlighting the Ghanaian pop-culture and creative space through storytelling.
Previous Article Afrofuture Star-studded artist line-up announced for AfroFuture Ghana 2025
Next Article Kay Bryn Kay Bryn teams up with OliveTheBoy for new song ‘Loko’
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Tdooooo
Tdooooo pours his heart out on new song ‘Serious’
Music
Lali X Lola & JODE
Lali X Lola team up with JODE for new song ‘Fire On The Mountain’
Music
Amerado
Amerado inspires belief in new ‘Defy All Odds’ EP
Music
Wendy Shay
It’s out! Wendy Shay releases ‘Ready’ Album
Music
Cover Artwork: Iron Boy - Black Sherif
2025 Week 43: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
- Advertisement -

Latest

Kay Bryn
Kay Bryn teams up with OliveTheBoy for new song ‘Loko’
Music
Maxzy
Maxzy explores identity and empathy in new song ‘Onipa (Human)’
Music
Gilly & The Stars
Gilly & The Stars releases soulful new album – ‘Gamashie Highlife Tunes’
Music
Jainy. Photo Credit: Supplied.
Jainy gives all the sweet vibes in her latest tune “Unknown”
Music
AratheJay. Photo Credit: Supplied.
AratheJay officially drops “The Odyssey” LP
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Strongman
‘Mensei Da’: Strongman releases new emboldening music
Music
Patapaa
Patapaa teams up with Amerado for new song ‘Kataa’
Music
Singer Wiafe SwiitLypz
New music! Wiafe Swiitlypz teams up with Nad on ‘Blackman’
Music
Ras Kuuku
Watch: Ras Kuuku unveils music video for ‘Me And You Tonight’
Music
Efemor
New music! Efemor releases afrobeats EP, ‘Shatta’
Music

You Might Also Like