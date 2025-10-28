DSCVRY: Kwartengg Makes the Old and the Now Refreshing

Kwartengg is one of the few artists in Ghana making tradition feel new again. The Kumasi-based multifaceted talent is pulling out a sound that fuses the pulse of modern drill with the depth of Ghana’s indigenous highlife. His latest single, “As It Is”, captures that balance perfectly, earthy, rhythmic, and unmistakably original.

Born Bernard Kwarteng, his artistry goes beyond music. With roots in visual art, fashion, and film, he approaches his craft as a full experience. His songs often reflect on identity, place, and time—how the past shapes the present and how Ghanaian creativity speaks to the world.

Based in Kumasi, Kwartengg has been shaping his sound for years. His earlier projects, like “IRED EP” and the “Akatafour Dwom” series, were raw reflections of real life, stories about survival, faith, and what it means to grow up Ghanaian today.

Images of Kwartengg

Kwartengg’s work is proof that music can carry memory and still move forward. He’s not just sampling Ghanaian sound, he is making it cool and reimagining it for a new generation. This is Kwartengg and he is our latest for DSCVRY.

Check Out Sounds from Kwartengg

As It Is

Sermon

Dreams and Prayer