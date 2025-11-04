DSCVRY: Understated But Worthy – Marince Omario

Marince Omario is a genuine creative force whose immense talent often operates just beneath the mainstream radar. This is precisely why he deserves the spotlight on DSCVRY. Known to his peers as Oblitey, he is an Accra-based artist who has built a unique lane in Ghana’s music scene. He calls his sound FU, drawn from fusion, as it pulls from several genres without forcing a blend. It is direct, rhythmic, and anchored in his own expression.

His latest release, “Dominance”, is one of his most confident works. It captures his tone, style, and clarity as an artist. Marince Omario is a model of consistency, having independently released four defining solo projects: “Oblitey”, “Tsotsoo” (2020), “Ju Leebi” (2021), and “Dilemma” (2023). This dedication has cultivated a fiercely loyal fanbase he affectionately calls the “Shlaims.”

His influence is widely respected by his peers, having featured in critically acclaimed works like Pure Akan’s “Odo Awaamu” and Ko-Jo Cue’s “KANI: A Bantama Story,” and earning praise from figures such as Black Sherif and prominent journalists.

Images of Marince Omario

He also holds the annual curated concert, “Gbonyo Party”, which debuted in 2021 as an event themed around the “death of our struggles”. Marince Omario is a genuine creative force whose quiet dominance deserves the spotlight on DSCVRY.

Check Out Sounds from Marince Omario

Dominance

D.N.D

Oxford St.