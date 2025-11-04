Ad imageAd image
Discovery

DSCVRY: Understated But Worthy – Marince Omario

Marince Omario thrives in the shadows but his unique demands closer inspection hence our talent for DSCVRY today.

Jude Tackie, Ghana Music
Jude Tackie, Ghana Music - Writer
Marince Omario for DSCVRY. Photo Credit:Supplied.
Marince Omario for DSCVRY. Photo Credit: Supplied.

Marince Omario is a genuine creative force whose immense talent often operates just beneath the mainstream radar. This is precisely why he deserves the spotlight on DSCVRY. Known to his peers as Oblitey, he is an Accra-based artist who has built a unique lane in Ghana’s music scene. He calls his sound FU, drawn from fusion, as it pulls from several genres without forcing a blend. It is direct, rhythmic, and anchored in his own expression.

Contents

His latest release, “Dominance”, is one of his most confident works. It captures his tone, style, and clarity as an artist. Marince Omario is a model of consistency, having independently released four defining solo projects: “Oblitey”, “Tsotsoo” (2020), “Ju Leebi” (2021), and “Dilemma” (2023). This dedication has cultivated a fiercely loyal fanbase he affectionately calls the “Shlaims.”

His influence is widely respected by his peers, having featured in critically acclaimed works like Pure Akan’s “Odo Awaamu” and Ko-Jo Cue’s “KANI: A Bantama Story,” and earning praise from figures such as Black Sherif and prominent journalists.

Images of Marince Omario

Marince Omario for DSCVRY. Photo Credit:Supplied.
Marince Omario for DSCVRY. Photo Credit:Supplied.
Marince Omario for DSCVRY. Photo Credit:Supplied.
Marince Omario for DSCVRY. Photo Credit:Supplied.
Marince Omario for DSCVRY. Photo Credit:Supplied.
Marince Omario for DSCVRY. Photo Credit:Supplied.
Marince Omario for DSCVRY. Photo Credit:Supplied.
Marince Omario for DSCVRY. Photo Credit:Supplied.

He also holds the annual curated concert, “Gbonyo Party”, which debuted in 2021 as an event themed around the “death of our struggles”. Marince Omario is a genuine creative force whose quiet dominance deserves the spotlight on DSCVRY.

Check Out Sounds from Marince Omario

Dominance

D.N.D

Oxford St.

author avatar
Jude Tackie, Ghana Music
A a pop-culture journalist highlighting the Ghanaian pop-culture and creative space through storytelling.
See Full Bio
Welcome To November 2025 – Ghana Music’s Playlist For The Month
Discover the Sound of October 2025: Ghana Music’s Top 10 Music Picks
DSCVRY: Kwartengg Makes the Old and the Now Refreshing
Star-studded artist line-up announced for AfroFuture Ghana 2025
We Need to Ditch Our O₂ Arena Obsession as an Industry
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByJude Tackie, Ghana Music
Writer
Follow:
A a pop-culture journalist highlighting the Ghanaian pop-culture and creative space through storytelling.
Previous Article Shatta Wale Shatta Wale releases music video for ‘Playboy’
Next Article PBee PBee returns with ‘L.O.V.E.’, an account of undying affection and healing
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Blessing Josiah
Blessing Josiah drops new worship song; ‘Faithful God’
Music
Lauren Akosia. Photo Credit: Supplied.
Lauren Akosia ventures into music with JODÉ’s ‘Let It Go’
Music
Oseikrom Sikanii
Oseikrom Sikanii & Kofi Mole team up on ‘Bend Your Body’
Music
Jay Manney
New music! Jay Manney pours his heart out in ‘Abena’
Music
Talking Drums Festival. Credit: Supplied.
Talking Drums Festival: Africa’s largest Hip-Hop event launches in Ghana
News
- Advertisement -

Latest

PBee
PBee returns with ‘L.O.V.E.’, an account of undying affection and healing
Music
Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale releases music video for ‘Playboy’
Music
Show Dem Camp. Photo Credit: Supplied.
Nigerian rap icons, Show Dem Camp, release new album “AFRIKA MAGIK”
Africa Music
Cover Artwork: Crazy Love - Wendy Shay & Olive The Boy
2025 Week 44: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Kwame Yogot
‘Wafere’: Kwame Yogot fires back with confidence and swagger
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Billboards in the Skybox. Credit: Dreamina.
How Video Games Became the New Streets for Ads and What Music Promoters Can Learn from it
Guest Blogger
Strongman
‘Mensei Da’: Strongman releases new emboldening music
Music
Patapaa
Patapaa teams up with Amerado for new song ‘Kataa’
Music
Singer Wiafe SwiitLypz
New music! Wiafe Swiitlypz teams up with Nad on ‘Blackman’
Music
Ras Kuuku
Watch: Ras Kuuku unveils music video for ‘Me And You Tonight’
Music

You Might Also Like