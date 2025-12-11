Ad imageAd image
DSCVRY: 28 Frikky Brings Fresh Dancehall Energy from the Ground Up

On DSCVRY today, meet 28 Frikky, Teshie dancehall artist with the sound and community backing to change the game.

Jude Tackie, Ghana Music - Writer
28 Frikky. Photo Credit: Supplied.

There’s a different kind of energy when an artist has real grassroots support, and 28 Frikky has exactly that. The Teshie-based dancehall artist has become a genuine fixture in his community, rallying alongside his Dard Squad Gang with the kind of loyalty that money can’t buy. This is why DSCVRY exists and today, we spotlight 28 Frikky.

Contents

What stands out about 28 Frikky is his genuine dancehall essence, which separates the real from the imitators. It’s authentic, it’s infectious, and it’s the kind of quality that suggests he’s not far from joining Ghana’s dancehall A-list if he keeps his focus where it needs to be.

The fanbase in Teshie is genuine love, and anyone who has been around there can testify. That kind of community connection is rare and speaks to an artist who’s stayed close to his roots while developing his craft. Dard Squad Gang represents a movement that’s given Frikky a solid foundation to build from.

Ghana’s dancehall history has room for new names to etch themselves into the narrative, and 28 Frikky has all the ingredients: the sound, the community backing, and the potential to rise. The question isn’t about talent but about consistency and commitment to the essentials that separate the greats from the could-have-beens.

Right now, Teshie knows what they have. It won’t be long before the rest of Ghana catches on.

Check Out Sounds from 28 Frikky

Shelling

Twinkie Star

Lala

