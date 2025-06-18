Melodies In The North: Meet Ibee Melody

The talent pool in Ghana is still overflowing with exciting new voices turning up every other day. While we push the big acts forward, it is also important that we show support and help propel the stars of tomorrow. One talent who has in recent times caught my attention is Afrobeats artist Ibee Melody.

Born Ibrahim Yakubu, Ibee Melody has been gaining ground within Ghana’s music scene following a run of releases dating back to 2024. Be it a solo song, a feature or a verse on a collective song with Gray Ink. Where he finds himself, Ibee makes the moment to stand out with his catch and witty lines. As a writer, Ibee has a simplistic writing style with heavy metaphor and imagery. His delivery is a mix of melody and groove, which is evident in how infectious his songs are.

Earlier this year, he dropped his solo song ‘Dealer’ amidst releases by Gray Ink (a music collective he is a member of). Following the success of Dealer, Ibee will aim for gold with his latest release. Kakalika. Featuring celebrated Ghanaian artist Fancy Gadam, the song has become the toast of town, especially among fans in Northern Ghana.

Ibee Melody. Photo Credit: Ibee Melody.

Ghana Music catches up with the young talent who opens up about his musical influences, Gray Ink , Kakalika and what he hopes to achieve in the coming days.

Ghana Music: How would you describe yourself to someone who is coming across you for the first time?

Ibee Melody: My name is Ibee Melody from Ghana, and I am an Afrobeat artist.

GM What were some of your earliest exposures to music and the arts?

IM: I grew up listening to a lot of artists. because of my friends and the circles we were in. I connected with some artists, and I started freestyling some of the lyrics and eventually ended up doing my own thing. It was really hard not having that many people support me, but praise be to the Almighty, a miracle is happening now.

Ibee Melody. Photo Credit: Ibee Melody.

GM: How were you able to nurture your talent till you were ready to share it with the world?

IM: I would practise daily at the least chance. I will train my voice and my delivery and try to jump on different sounds to see what works best for me. Those small practises here and there have all made me the artist I am today.

GM: How did your relationship with Gray Ink start, and how would you describe the role they have played in your career so far?

IM: I met the people at Gray Ink after senior high school. The guys there approached me after they heard a few things I had done. They appreciated my talent, showed an interest in working with me, and we just hit it off from there. I will say Gray Ink has become my music family, and they have helped me become a better artist, and we keep growing.

Ibee Melody. Photo Credit: Ibee Melody.

GM: Listening to your songs, you seem to have a diverse sound and a very distinct voice. What sound would you say is your stronghold, and how do you ensure you maintain your uniqueness?

IM: I think I am versatile, but I will also say Afrobeat is my stronghold. I think my uniqueness is me just being me. I always make sure I am myself, no matter the situation, and that is how I stay unique.

GM: Earlier this year, you dropped Dealer, and very recently dropped Kakalika. Before we delve into Kakalika properly, you sing about very interesting topics in your songs. What will you say is your biggest inspiration as far as drawing inspiration for your song?

IM: I draw inspiration from a lot of things and people. But I also get inspiration from how I feel and vibe with the beat. Then I just let the melodies take me away.

GM: Let us talk about Kakalika. What informed the decision to go with Fancy Gadam and not someone else?

IM: Fancy Gadam is one of the artists I admire a lot, and I always wanted to make music with him. Kakalika felt like the right song. I wanted to connect with my people in the North, and the best way to do that was to connect with Fancy and let my people know that I am also there for them. Fancy felt like the right person to properly introduce me to our people.

Ibee Melody. Photo Credit: Ibee Melody.

GM: Indications from the north show that Kakalika is doing extremely well there. How does it feel knowing that your song is getting this level of recognition up North?

IM: It feels great to know that my people love the song and they are vibing to it. The plan was to introduce myself to them, and this song has been doing so very well.

GM: Are there plans for a video or possibly going up there for shows and connecting with the fans up there?

IM: Yeah, sure. We are putting a few things together so we can go there in grand style. I don’t want to just go and just come back. I want to go and show them love and how I appreciate their support.

GM: What have been some highlights of your career so far?

IM: Being with Gray Ink, working and growing with the boys and seeing how we are all growing. Also, what is currently happening with Kakalika is another big moment for me.

GM: How do you aim to build on the success you’re enjoying so far in the North and push it back south?

IM: My aim is to conquer every place in Ghana and make my sound reach globally. So I am working on pushing the song here to and in other places so that everyone can enjoy the song too.

GM: What are your last words to people reading this?

IM: This is Ibee Melody, and thanks to everyone supporting me and my music. Let’s get to the top together