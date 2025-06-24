Herman Suede Talks Growth, Sound, and “One by One II”

At just 21, Herman Suede continues to chart a path that reflects both intent and instinct. Since stepping onto Ghana’s music scene as a teenage prodigy, the Afrobeats singer has maintained a sound that’s both youthful and evolving.

His breakout singles like “Star” and “Free” positioned him as one to watch. But his latest moves, reworking old favourites like “One by One” with Sierra Leonean star The Therapist, traveling globally, and sharpening his songwriting abroad, reveal a more experimental and future-facing artist.

With a refined pen and growing confidence in genre fusion, Herman Suede is preparing listeners for something deeper. He’s been teasing a fuller body of work and expanding his sonic palette with international collaborations. Still, his commitment to showcasing Ghanaian culture in fresh and unexpected ways remains firm.

Herman Suede. Photo Credit: Herman Suede.

In our latest interview, the Ghanaian artist opens up about creative partnerships, global experiences, and what lies ahead.

GM: Why did you feel the need to revisit “One by One” with a remix?

Herman Suede: One by One is a song I feel never reached its full potential. Since its release in 2020, it’s continued to grow in the hearts of my die-hard fans and resonate with new listeners. My brother, The Therapist, being one of those new listeners, immediately fell in love with the record and insisted on trying a verse for it—and now we’re all witnessing the magic that is the One by One remix.

GM: What was different about working with The Therapist on the remix?

Herman Suede: What’s different about working with The Therapist is the energy in the studio. The vibe when we freestyle together is immaculate, which makes the process fast and natural. Outside the studio, spending time together and exploring Accra helped build the bond fans now see and love.

GM: You’ve been popping up on a few features lately. Which one means the most to you and why?

Herman Suede: I think it might be One by One. Beyond how special the record already is to me, everything has run smoothly throughout its entire production, which made the process genuinely enjoyable. Recording the music video was also a lot of fun. The overall synergy has been amazing.

Herman Suede. Photo Credit: Herman Suede.

GM: Still young, you’ve churned out three good projects with your 2019 debut project “Hi, I’m Herman”, “Bittersweet” in 2021 and “A Wonderful Time” in 2023. How do you feel about the projects with the years gone by?

Herman Suede: I feel like the best is yet to come. It’s inspiring to see the growth and evolution of my sound and craft. Exploring different genres through these projects has given me the clarity I need to shape my sound moving forward. I believe my first album will be a beautiful culmination of everything I’ve learned and creatively gravitated toward on this journey.

GM: Across your three projects, which one best defines who you are as an artist right now?

Herman Suede: A Wonderful Time showcases a more refined sound and the lyrical depth of my artistry—that’s the direction I’m heading in: expanding my soundscape.

Herman Suede. Photo Credit: Herman Suede.

GM: You’ve been on the road quite some time now and away from Ghana, to the UK and the States. How have these trips impacted your creativity?

Herman Suede: It has given me the chance to connect with amazing, like-minded creatives and has played a big role in sharpening both my sound and pen game. I feel a deep sense of responsibility when working in new environments. I see it as a chance to reflect the beauty of Ghanaian culture and soundscape by showcasing the music I’ve made and the talent within me. At the same time, it’s taught me new ways to fuse the genres that inspire me to create something fresh and Afrocentric. Meeting fans in new countries has also been a huge motivation to keep going.

GM: Which city gave you the best musical experience or memory?

Herman Suede: Best musical memory will be in London, performing at Ghana Party in the Park 2018, was my first international show—it felt surreal. I met new audiences who connected deeply with my sound and stagecraft, and that experience really expanded my confidence. Later, working as a songwriter in Los Angeles has been incredibly inspiring. The serene environment and overwhelming presence of genius-level creatives constantly push me to level up—I often walk out of LA sessions with some of my best work.

Herman Suede. Photo Credit: Herman Suede.

GM: What’s something about Ghanaian music that surprises people abroad when you perform or interact with them?

Herman Suede: Audiences abroad don’t expect Ghanaian music to be so genre-defying. When I blend Ga rhythms with alt-R&B or jazz textures, they’re instantly drawn in. Many tell me they’re excited to see more of that kind of sound coming out of Ghana and Africa in general.

GM: Have any of your international experiences influenced a song or project directly?

Herman Suede: Definitely. A lot of my unreleased music has been shaped by my travels. I only recently started getting the opportunity to work on music abroad, so it’s no surprise that the newer songs—many of which you haven’t heard yet—reflect those experiences. But even before that, I’ve always been influenced by music from all over the world, and that global blend is present in everything I create.

GM: What excites you about the direction you’re heading in musically?

Herman Suede: What excites me now is I’m fusing my roots with bold, experimental sonics—music that feels timeless yet completely new.