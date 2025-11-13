The 5foot3 Philosophy with KooKusi on “This Ability”

Purpose has a way of revealing itself and fulfilling yours through music and art is truly fascinating. Sometimes it shows up in the things that hurt, in the questions we can’t shake, or in the people who mirror what we’re meant to become. For KooKusi, purpose has always been about seeing meaning and strength from what shakes us as a people.

The Ghanaian rapper and neuroscientist-in-training builds worlds from vulnerability, using art, music and reason to turn personal conflict into conversation. In “This Ability”, he finds a kindred spirit in Emmanuel “Clock” Amoako, whose story of resilience and self-acceptance mirrors the same defiant grace KooKusi pours into his music.

I first stumbled on KooKusi’s name through a friend from high school who swore I’d like his music. Curiosity turned into admiration when I saw his performance on Citi TV’s (now Channel One) Breakfast Show. He carried himself with calm confidence; measured, articulate, and thought to myself, “he’s got to be one of the coolest and hardest emcees I’ve seen”.

KooKusi. Photo Credit: Supplied.

This wasn’t just about his craft or style of rap, but beyond his immense skill as an artist, I was captivated by his unique vision: using music to communicate science and mental health narratives. This journey began with “5foot3” (2022), addressing imperfections and inferiority complex , followed by “Greetings From Abroad” (2023), confronting fear, and the collaborative project with fellow rapper RBD on “Addicts Anonymous” (2024) addressing addiction-related stigma.

His latest project, “This Ability“ , is an intriguing continuation of this work, flipping the word “disability” to showcase the incredible power that can emerge from difference. What is more, this project is only one half of a grander conceptual effort focused on inferiority complex, with the second half, “Before You Type It” (on cyberbullying), yet to be revealed.

I engaged KooKusi for my latest interview on Ghana Music to unpack the science of his art and, crucially, spoke with Clock to understand the monumental trust required to hand over your life story for the world to hear.

KooKusi. Photo Credit: Supplied.

GM: Since 2022, you’ve built a catalog where you pick a 5foot3—a perceived weakness—and make a whole project about it. Do you see yourself as an artist who researches or a researcher who makes art?

KooKusi: Laughs! I think both of these are mutually exclusive and hold true. But I feel more comfortable saying I’m a person who says what I feel.

GM: You’ve been extremely fantastic since you popped on the radar, even more so, dwelling on your artistic vision as a science communicator. How do you balance being a scientist and an artist without one overpowering the other?

KooKusi: I must confess, it’s been a chore because these are two full-time jobs. The easy answer would be “time management,” but realistically, it takes a willingness to sacrifice. If I weren’t as passionate about both, I’d probably make life simple for myself and take a bow. But I love them equally, and I’ve come to see a synergy between them, especially when it comes to making an impact.

GM: Does exposing these vulnerabilities through cinematic and concept projects draw towards a grand goal that you think people have not figured out yet?

KooKusi: It’s hard for me to gauge what people have or have not figured out yet, honestly. Each 5foot3 discussed is of greatest value to a person who can relate to it. It’s my way of telling people “you’re not alone, this is a real struggle”.

KooKusi. Photo Credit: Supplied.

GM: You’re addressing mental health stigma in African communities through concept albums that require people to sit with complex narratives. Why have you decided to take this path?

KooKusi: Honestly it’s because these mental health stigmas bug me too. I have been on both ends of the conversation, I have been both prey and contributor to these mental health stigmas. I feel drawn to shed light on perspectives that might either explain why these problems exist or move us closer to resolving them. My background as a neuroscientist-in-training definitely plays a role as well; it allows me to blend art and science without ever feeling like I’m switching worlds.

GM: Staying on cue to the project’s title, you flip “disability” into “this ability.” What do you think people misunderstand most about strength and limitation?

KooKusi: I think we carry stereotypical mindsets of what strength and weakness look like, like it’s a one-size-fits-all measure. Resilience lies in the ability to take what seems like a curse or limitation and transform it into a source of strength. Finding silver linings within the dark clouds, that’s the real test. I have caught myself a few times using my weaknesses as alibis for failure, they are supposed to be opportunities to grow. This is how Clock redefined what strength is.

GM: “This Ability” is described as “one half of a project.” Without spoiling too much, what emotions and ideas connect both halves and which side of you do you think the next project will reveal?

KooKusi: Inferiority complex. Both of these projects speak on specific issues of mental health relevance that at the core have marked effects on self esteem, just as every other project in the 5foot3 series.

GM: Not to jump gun but what’s a 5foot3 you’re not ready to make a project about yet?

KooKusi: I plead the fifth (jokes). But it might be the last project I ever make.

Conversation with Clock

Emmanuel “Clock” Ekow Amoako. Photo Credit: Supplied.

GM: This project captures your life through KooKusi’s interpretation. How did it feel when KooKusi first approached you?

Clock: First thing I said was “Ei”. I mean I really followed his art and loved his storytelling superpower with his great attention to the deep details before he reached out, and I was quite humbled when he did. But I also couldn’t picture how it would turn out, to be honest.

WhatsApp Conversation between KooKusi and Clock

Years before, he mentioned to me how much he admired my personality and how he has been watching from afar and he mentioned that one day he will tell my story. I thought it was one of those “boys boys” conversations because, to be honest I get quite a number of people reaching out about my story. Now when he came back after 2 years, and said “CLOCK! I THINK I’M READY TO TELL YOUR STORY” I felt blessed but then I was waiting for how he would approach the process. However, when he started, I got emotional.

GM: How do you also feel hearing your journey reimagined in pure art, rap, and poetry?

Clock: Trust me I don’t have the word for that feeling. I’ve not been able to digest this whole thing yet. A track turning to a whole EP journey has been emotional for me in so many ways but I can’t break it down. Look at this, now I have my own soundtrack to my life. Can you help me feel that? I’m still compiling this feeling.

Emmanuel “Clock” Ekow Amoako. Photo Credit: Supplied.

GM: What gave you the confidence to let someone else tell your story, especially one so personal?

Clock: To be honest it was the approach to the process. Dilys Maxvoy of “Take It To The Max” production told an angle of my story with the “1312 Make The Clockwork” documentary and I trusted her so much because of the process and how she was personally and emotionally invested in my story. I get a number of people approaching me to tell my story but all they see is how much money or fame we can get from this. Koo and I had scheduled back to back conversations on this project on a regular because he wanted to understand everything to the point where he even selects which parts are too sensitive to go out. That made me love the MaxVoy process all over again and it confirmed Koo was the right guy. Bro, this project said things out loud I only had in my head. KooKusi is a mad man for this honestly, (laughs).

GM: If someone listened to “This Ability” without knowing you, what would you want them to understand about living and thriving with difference?

Clock: That’s a tough one. My breakthrough started when I intentionally accepted who I am, my appearance, my capabilities and the fact that I’ll need to grow to get to where I want to be. You can’t make a difference if you can’t accept who you are. You don’t change the world by becoming someone else. You change it the moment you dare to stand fully as yourself. But also, put in the daily work, show up consistently even if you don’t feel like it, and don’t forget to go ALL IN!