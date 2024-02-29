Discover the sound of February 2024: GhanaMusic.com’s Top 10 Music Picks

As February draws to a close, let’s look back on the month of love that was filled with captivating Ghana music sounds with GhanaMusic.com’s Top 10 Music Picks.

From energetic jams to soulful melodies, Ghanaian artists delivered a diverse range of music that has resonated with audiences across the country throughout February.

To celebrate the vibrant music scene, GhanaMusic.com has curated a special list featuring the top 10 music picks for February.

Top 10 Ghana Music Picks February 2024

1. Kwaw Kese – Awoyo Osofo feat. Kofi Mole

2. Obaapa Christy – It Will Change

3. OliveTheBoy – Stay

4. Black Sherif & Mabel – Zero

5. Strongman – Shame

6. Samini – Chemistry

7. Shatta Wale – Real Life

8. Lasmid – Puul

9. Sonnie Badu – Okokroko Medley feat. Kofi Owusu Peprah

10. Jay Bahd – Ghetto Love

