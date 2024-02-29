Discover the sound of February 2024: GhanaMusic.com’s Top 10 Music Picks
Get it on your playlist if you don't already have it!
As February draws to a close, let’s look back on the month of love that was filled with captivating Ghana music sounds with GhanaMusic.com’s Top 10 Music Picks.
From energetic jams to soulful melodies, Ghanaian artists delivered a diverse range of music that has resonated with audiences across the country throughout February.
To celebrate the vibrant music scene, GhanaMusic.com has curated a special list featuring the top 10 music picks for February.
Top 10 Ghana Music Picks February 2024
1. Kwaw Kese – Awoyo Osofo feat. Kofi Mole
2. Obaapa Christy – It Will Change
3. OliveTheBoy – Stay
4. Black Sherif & Mabel – Zero
5. Strongman – Shame
6. Samini – Chemistry
7. Shatta Wale – Real Life
8. Lasmid – Puul
9. Sonnie Badu – Okokroko Medley feat. Kofi Owusu Peprah
10. Jay Bahd – Ghetto Love
THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic