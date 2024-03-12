fbpx
Lists

Ghana’s 100 most listened songs on Audiomack

This playlist is a weekly update of the most listened-to songs in Ghana on Audiomack

Photo of Worla Quist, Ghana Music Worla Quist, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 9 hours agoLast Updated: 12th March 2024
1 minute read
Ghana's 100 most listened songs on Audiomack
Ghana's 100 most listened songs on Audiomack. Photo Credit: Audiomack

With a vibrant music scene filled with the latest hits, the Audiomack Weekly 100 Ghana focuses on the most played tracks in the country.

This playlist is a weekly update of the most listened-to songs in Ghana on their streaming platform.

As fans eagerly anticipate which songs will claim the top spots, Audiomack’s chart offers a glimpse into the nation’s musical pulse.

Related Articles

With each track, listeners are treated to a diverse range of styles, reflecting the musical preferences of Ghanaians.

Listen to Audiomack Weekly 100: Ghana

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Worla Quist, Ghana Music Worla Quist, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 9 hours agoLast Updated: 12th March 2024
1 minute read
Photo of Worla Quist, Ghana Music

Worla Quist, Ghana Music

Related Articles

Despite the Nigerian Media Tour, Sarkodie's 'No Pressure' peaks at #9 out of Audiomack's Top 10 albums of 2021

Despite the Nigerian Media Tour, Sarkodie’s ‘No Pressure’ peaks at #9 out of Audiomack’s Top 10 albums of 2021

31st December 2021
Shatta Wale joins Alkaline, Popcaan, others as Audiomack Top 5 Most-Streamed Reggae/Dancehall Artists this week!

Shatta Wale joins Alkaline, Popcaan, others as Audiomack Top 5 Most-Streamed Reggae/Dancehall Artists this week!

10th March 2021
Kwao Lezzes-Tyt is Ghana's first verified Tastemaker on Audiomack

Kwao Lezzes-Tyt is Ghana’s first verified Tastemaker on Audiomack

25th February 2019
Get to listen to 4 songs off Amerado's upcoming GINA album exclusively on Audiomack now!!!

Get to listen to 4 songs off Amerado’s upcoming GINA album exclusively on Audiomack now!!!

22nd October 2022

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

Necessary

Advertising

Analytics

Other

2024 Week 10: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown