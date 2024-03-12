fbpx
Lists

Ghana’s Top 100 most listened songs on Apple Music

This playlist is a daily update of the most listened-to songs in Ghana on Apple Music

Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 9 hours agoLast Updated: 12th March 2024
1 minute read
Ghana's Top 100 most listened songs on Apple Music
Ghana's Top 100 most listened songs on Apple Music. Photo Credit: Apple Music

With a vibrant music scene filled with the latest hits, the Apple Music Top 100: Ghana focuses on the most streamed songs in the country.

This playlist is a daily update of the most listened-to songs in Ghana on their streaming platform.

As fans eagerly anticipate which songs will claim the top spots, Apple Music’s chart offers a glimpse into the nation’s musical pulse.

Related Articles

With each track, listeners are treated to a diverse range of styles, reflecting the musical preferences of Ghanaians.

Listen to Apple Music Top 100: Ghana

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 9 hours agoLast Updated: 12th March 2024
1 minute read
Photo of Ghana Music

Ghana Music

Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.

Related Articles

Apple Music reveals Skyface SDW as first Up Next Artist in Ghana

Apple Music reveals Skyface SDW as first Up Next Artist in Ghana

22nd February 2023
Mr Drew's 'Mood' enters Apple Music's Top 100 Ghana songs of 2021 charts

Mr Drew’s ‘Mood’ enters Apple Music’s Top 100 Ghana songs of 2021 charts

8th December 2021
Apple Music’s latest Africa Rising artist is Kenyan singer-songwriter, Nikita Kering

Apple Music’s latest Africa Rising artist is Kenyan singer-songwriter, Nikita Kering

3rd September 2021
Sarkodie shortlisted with Angelique Kidjo, Diamond Platinumz, others for Apple Music's Africa Now Anniversary Special

Sarkodie shortlisted with Angelique Kidjo, Diamond Platinumz, others for Apple Music’s Africa Now Anniversary Special

26th May 2022

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

Necessary

Advertising

Analytics

Other

2024 Week 10: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown