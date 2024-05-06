Discover the Sound of April 2024: Ghana Music’s Top 10 Music Picks

As April draws to a close, let’s look back on the month of love that was filled with captivating Ghana music sounds with Ghana Music’s Top 10 Music Picks.

From energetic jams to soulful melodies, Ghanaian artists delivered a diverse range of music that has resonated with audiences across the country throughout April 2024.

To celebrate the vibrant music scene, Ghana Music has curated a special list featuring the top 10 music picks for April.

Top 10 Ghana Music Picks April 2024

1. Banzy Banero – Journey

2. Black Sherif – Shut Up

3. Criss Waddle – Psycho (Syco)

4. Kuami Eugene – Canopy

5. Mr Drew – Sneaky

6. Kofi Kinaata – Effiakuma Broken Heart

7. Xlimkid – Valley Of Trappers

8. Nana Acheampong – Yewo Nyame feat. Fameye

9. Naa Adoley – Gorjor feat. Ivar Jorge, Eye Opena & Wilsing

10. Jubylant – Go Away

