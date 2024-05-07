fbpx
Welcome to May 2024 – Ghana Music’s playlist for the month

Ghana Music has curated a special playlist featuring the top 10 songs to listen to in May.

Welcome to May 2024 - Ghana Music's playlist for the month
Photo Credit: Safo Newman; Strongman; DJ Vyrusky/Instagram

It’s time to update your playlists with fresh Ghanaian music that would keep you excited throughout the month of May.

This month’s Ghana Music playlist feature a vibrant mix of songs from various genres, showcasing the diverse sounds shaping Ghana’s music scene.

From the infectious rhythms of Hiplife to the soulful melodies of Highlife, this pick offers a taste of everything Ghanaian music has to offer.

Top 10 Ghana Music Playlist May 2024

1. D Jay – The Call

2. Ebenezer Gaisie – Ohene Jesus feat. Min Harry Fiscian

3. Safo Newman – Miss Isabella

4. Seven Kizs – Piano

5. Jay Bahd & Skyface SDW – Questions

6. Juls & Odeal – Hold You Down

7. Larruso – Thy Will

8. Strongman – Scars

9. DJ Vyrusky – Follow Who Know Road feat. Kuami Eugene, Kasar, Maya Blu, DSL & St Lennon

10. Sista Afia & Amerado – 2 Things

