Double the Heritage, Double the Talent: 10 British-Ghanaian Musicians You Need to Know

The UK music scene is totally vibing with a cool mix, and British Ghanaian musicians are absolutely smashing it! They’re blending their Ghanaian roots with UK beats, churning out everything from grime to afrobeat, adding some wicked tunes to the music mix. This combo brings a fresh sound that really pops into the packed music scene.

These artists are mixing classic Ghanaian vibes like highlife and hiplife with the latest UK genres, creating an electrifying, cross-cultural musical ride that hits the right notes with pretty much everyone. This fusion isn’t just spicing up the UK’s music menu; it’s also flying the flag for Ghanaian culture across the globe, celebrating a mix of heritage and contemporary beats.

Don’t miss out on these 10 British Ghanaian musicians. They’re not just showing off their culture; their killer tunes and unique style are playing a huge part in shaping what’s next in the global music scene.

1. Stormzy

Stormzy. Photo Credit: Stormzy

Meet Stormzy, also known as Michael Ebenezer Kwadjo Omari Owuo Jr, born to Ghanaian folks Michael Omari Sr and Abigail Owuo on July 26th, 1993. Growing up in South Norwood, London, this guy started spitting bars at age 11 and even battled older MCs at his local youth club. 2014 was a huge year for him. He started turning heads in the grime scene with his Wicked Skengman series, dropping sick freestyles over classic beats. Not stopping there, he dropped his first EP Dreamers Disease in July 2014 and scooped up the Best Grime Act at the MOBO Awards by October 2014. When it comes to collabs, Stormzy’s hooked up with Ghana’s finest like Yaw Tog, Amaarae, and Black Sherif.

2. Fuse ODG

Fuse ODG. Photo Credit: Fuse ODG

Meet Nana Richard Abiona, aka Fuse ODG—the guy who’s been lighting up the music charts since he came onto the scene. Born in London on 2nd December 1988, Fuse spent his childhood in Ghana, soaking up the local culture and vibes before moving back to the UK for his high school years at Archbishop Lanfranc School in Croydon.

Fuse ODG isn’t just a random name; it’s pretty much his music mantra. Standing for ‘Off Da Ground’, it’s both his signature style and the name of his record label. Fuse blasted into the music world in 2013 with his debut single ‘Antenna.’ This track didn’t just do well—it soared, hitting number 7 on the UK charts and getting the attention of listeners in Ireland too.

Then came ‘Azonto,’ a track that unleashed a massive dance frenzy, way before the world got into TikTok dance challenges. Although Azonto was already a hit in Ghana and parts of West Africa, Fuse was the catalyst that pushed it into the spotlight in the UK and the US.

Fuse ODG isn’t just about dropping hits; he’s a decorated musician too. He’s bagged awards at the MOBOs, MTV Africa Music, and Ghana Music Awards, to name a few. Plus, he’s worked with some stellar artists like Sarkodie, Wyclef Jean, and Major Lazer spinning out tracks that resonate across borders.

3. Headie One

Headie One. Photo Credit: Headie One

So, let’s talk about Irving Ampofo Adjei, but you might know him better as Headie One. This guy was born on October 6, 1994, and he’s got Ghanaian roots but grew up in Tottenham, rocking the UK drill scene pretty hard.

Before he jumped into the rap world, Headie was all about football. Yeah, he was kicking it at Haringey Borough F.C., right where he grew up. But then, a serious ankle injury tanked his dreams of playing pro. As a teen, he started messing around with rap, but it wasn’t until he did his first bit in prison that he decided to get serious about it. Back in the day, he went by Headz and even released his first track during the early 2010s. His mixtape ‘Headz or Tails’ dropped in 2014.

Fast forward to 2022, and Headie One’s making waves with big shots like Stormzy and Drake. Plus, he’s dropped some cool tracks with Ghanaian artists like Smallgod, O’Kenneth, and Kwaku DMC.

4. Sway DaSafo

Sway. Photo Credit: Sway

Meet Sway, or as he was once known, Sway DaSafo. This British rapper and producer with Ghanaian roots has been rocking the UK hip-hop scene for more than twenty years. Born Derek Andrew Safo in Hornsey, North London, he’s got real talent running through his veins, thanks to his Ghanaian parents, Beatrice and Alhaji.

Back in the day, Sway was just a regular kid at Campsbourne Junior School and then Highgate Wood Secondary School. But instead of just hanging out during lunch, he was in the school’s backroom, messing around with music production gear, teaching himself the ropes.

2006 was a big year for him. He dropped his first album, ‘This Is My Demo‘, and trust me, it was a banger. ‘On My Own’? Absolute gold. Then in 2008, he came out with ‘Black Stars’, a track giving props to Ghanaians killing it across the globe. He’s even teamed up with top Ghanaian rappers like Sarkodie and Edem.

Sway’s more than just a rapper; he’s a trailblazer in British hip-hop. With his slick beats and clever lyrics, he set a high bar. Now, he’s also rocking the airwaves as a respected radio host, but he’ll always be one of the greats in the game.

5. Donae’o

Donae’o. Photo Credit: Donae’o

Ian Greenidge, aka Donae’o, wasn’t just born anywhere—he came into this world on February 3rd, 1985, rocking that awesome mix of Ghanaian and Guyanese roots.

So, Donae’o spent some of his school days chilling in Accra, Ghana, hitting the books at Alsyd Academy in Dzorwulu. He kicked off his music career back in 2002 with the track Falling, but it wasn’t until 2009 that he really shook the world with his massive hit ‘Party Hard‘. And guess what? Despite being a global jam, it’s got only 3.5 million views on YouTube—yeah, shocker!

Fast forward to 2020, and he’s out there dropping a remix called ‘Partey Hard‘ celebrating Thomas Partey’s big move from Atlético Madrid to Arsenal. Pretty cool, right? Plus, Donae’O and the epic Sarkodie from Ghana have teamed up more than once, bringing some serious heat.

What’s really dope about Donae’o is how his Ghanaian and Guyanese vibes come together to shape his sound—it’s like he can flip between silky R&B tracks and bursting rap beats without breaking a sweat. His tunes aren’t just music; they’re a fusion fest that gets global heads nodding. His catchy hooks and smooth vocals aren’t just making waves, they’re earning nods worldwide, proving just how impactful blending cultures in music can be.

6. Lethal Bizzle

Lethal Bizzle. Photo Credit: Lethal Bizzle

Lethal Bizzle, also known as Maxwell Owusu Ansah, popped onto the scene on September 14, 1984, with roots tracing back to Ghana thanks to his folks. He kicked off his musical journey with the rap group More Fire Crew, where their grime track ‘Oi!’ scored a spot in the UK Singles Chart top 10. Flying solo, Lethal dropped his first album ‘Against All Oddz’ in 2005, and didn’t slow down, releasing ‘Back to Bizznizz’ two years later.

This guy’s known for spitting bars at breakneck speed and packing a punch with every performance — a true pioneer in the grime game. His witty lyrics are on another level, and his tracks keep shaking up the scene.

Lethal’s been killing it in the music world, with most of his tracks as a lead artist landing in the top 40 of the UK singles chart. He’s not just a hit with fans; critics give him props for his sharp lyrics and dynamic beats. His 2004 banger “Pow (Forward)” even snagged a MOBO award for “Best Single”, and he earned a nod for “Best Newcomer”. Plus, he’s teamed up with big names like Stormzy, Twista, and Fuse ODG.

Still a heavyweight in grime, Lethal Bizzle keeps spicing things up and inspiring fresh talent while holding onto his fan-fave status.

7. Tinchy Stryder

Tinchy Stryder. Photo Credit: Tinchy Stryder

If you’ve ever jammed to the beats of Tinchy Stryder, here’s a bit you should know about the man behind the music. He’s originally Kwasi Esono Danquah III and he rolled into this world in Accra, Ghana on 14th September 1986. His family moved to the UK in 1995, so he’s got those international roots!

Tinchy started his school life at St Bonaventure’s Catholic School and later snagged a degree in Digital Arts, Moving Image, and Animation from the University of East London. Music grabbed him early—like when he was just a little dude at 11. Yep, just like his fellow Grime pioneer, Dizzee Rascal, Tinchy has been rocking the Grime scene way before it was cool.

Speaking of cool, know where his catchy stage name comes from? “Tinchy” is a shout-out to his compact size, and “Stryder”? That’s lifted from a badass Japanese video game character, Strider Hiryū.

Back in 2001, Wiley got the ball rolling with this rap crew “Roll Deep,” and it was a big deal with peeps like Stryder and Dizzee Rascal throwing down. Tinchy’s also hit the studio with stars like Fuse ODG and Taio Cruz.

Whenever Tinchy hits the stage, you know it’s gonna be fire. Mixing Afrobeats with all sorts of other vibes, his tunes get you moving and his energy is just infectious. He’s truly rocked the Grime world and kept us all on our toes with his catchy tracks and dynamic shows. A real star of the early 2000s, for sure!

8. Guvna B

Guvna B. Photo Credit: Guvna B

Meet Isaac Borquaye, better known by his stage name Guvna B. Born to Ghanaian parents in London on June 13, 1989, he’s not just any rapper—he’s also a kick-ass author and broadcaster.

So, Guvna B has dropped 10 albums so far and even bagged himself studies in business and journalism at the University of Hertfordshire. Impressively, he’s scooped up 3 MOBO Awards for ‘Best Gospel Artist’ and another 3 Urban Music Awards for ‘Best Gospel Act’. Plus, he’s worked with big names like Wretch 32, Andy Mineo, and Michelle Williams.

But Guvna’s more than just beats and rhymes. He’s blending his rich Ghanaian roots with solid gospel vibes to whip up music that’s not only dope but also downright uplifting. On top of laying down tracks, he pens books and hits the airwaves as a broadcaster. Mixing gospel, hip hop, and grime, he creates tunes that lift the spirit and inspire.

9. Dizzee Rascal

Dizzee Rascal. Photo Credit: Dizzee Rascal

Dylan Kwabena Mills, better known by his stage name Dizzee Rascal, hails from London, born to a Nigerian dad and a Ghanaian mom back on September 18, 1984.

He’s a real trailblazer in grime music. Growing up, Dizzee bounced around a lot of schools in East London—actually got kicked out of four because he was pretty rowdy and even gave his teachers a hard time. One time, a teacher ended up calling him a ‘rascal’, and guess what? Yep, the name just stuck.

His mom, who was raising him solo after his dad passed away, was all about getting him educated. But by the time he landed in his 5th school, things got so tough that they only let him attend the music class. Lucky for him and us, his music teacher saw something special and nudged him into making music on the school’s computer. He also got into this music workshop at the Tower Hamlets Summer University, and that’s where things really started to take off.

Dizzee Rascal’s early jams pretty much shaped what grime music is today. He’s always mixing up his style and pushing grime’s limits, staying super relevant in the music scene and inspiring a whole bunch of up-and-coming rappers.

So far, Dizzee’s dropped seven albums and even worked with big names like Shakira and Skepta. He’s truly a legend!

10. Kojo Funds

Kojo Funds. Photo Credit: Kojo Funds

Meet Kojo Funds, born Errol Kojo Bellot on March 30, 1995, in London. This dude is a blend of Ghanaian and Dominican roots and he’s making waves in the music world.

Kojo is all about that fresh style, mixing rap in a way only a true Londoner can. He’s been in the game with some of the big names, helping boost his spotlight. Thanks to his innovative music style, he’s definitely on the road to stardom.

He grew up in East London under his mom’s care and hit the music scene with something he called Afroswing. Imagine mixing dancehall, Afrobeats, grime, hip-hop, trap, and R&B—that’s what Kojo did. He’s graced stages at massive events like Wireless Festival and Bestival, and even snagged a nomination for ‘Best Newcomer’ at the 2017 MOBO Awards.

His tracks often feature collabs with top artists like Nigeria’s DJ Spinall and WizKid. Kojo’s sound is a cool mashup of grime, afroswing, and modern R&B, and it’s seriously catchy.

He’s part of a killer lineup of British-Ghanaian talents changing the game in the UK music scene. From Stormzy’s sharp lyrics to Fuse ODG’s banger beats, these artists are putting their stamp on the music world, drawing fans from across the globe.

Just a taste of the awesome British Ghanaian artists rocking the UK music scene. They’re mixing it up with their cool influences and experiences, making British music way more fun and lively.

